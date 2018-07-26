The photo is of anti-Duterte protesters along Commonwealth Avenue during President Rodrigo Duterte's 2018 SONA

Published 4:22 PM, July 26, 2018

Claim: A photo and a video of a rally were shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 24, both with captions alleging that the protesters were supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The photo, shared from the website socialmedia.ph, includes a banner that reads, “Itakwil ang dilawan, labanan ang korapsyon (Renounce the opposition, fight corruption)."

Rating: False

Facts: The photo and video shared were of the anti-Duterte protesters during Duterte’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 23.

When the viral photo is compared to similar photos taken of Commonwealth Avenue on July 23, the same features appear: yellow flags on the far left, construction on the far right, and red flags behind the white banner that is leading the march.

On July 23, an estimated 8,000 protesters composed of different opposition forces gathered on Commonwealth Avenue to condemn the government’s alleged plans to convene Congress into a Constituent Assembly for charter change. (IN PHOTOS: Thousands hold SONA 2018 protests around PH)

Meanwhile, the pro-Duterte rally, composed of 7,000 of Duterte supporters, gathered along IBP road. – Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com