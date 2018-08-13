Senators are only questioning the P90-million budget for the information drive on federalism

Published 2:55 PM, August 13, 2018

Claim: A post on the blog phviralnews.site said on Wednesday, August 8, that Philippine senators are trying to block the approval of the budget for the proposed federal system of government under the draft charter.

The headline of the post read, “Budget sa federalism iniipit ng mga senador! Panoorin!” (Senators block federalism budget! Watch!)

The post contains a video from the YouTube channel Tokhang TV.

The video contains a news report showing Senate finance committee chair Loren Legarda and Senator Francis Escudero questioning economic managers about the P90 million allocated for spreading awareness on federalism.

Rating: Mixed

Facts: The senators were questioning the budget for the information campaign on federalism, but were not "blocking" the allocation for the proposed new system of government as claimed.

During the Senate finance committee hearing on Wednesday, August 8, Escudero asked economic managers why there were already funds for information dissemination when it is still unclear what specific type of federalism the government is looking into.

Legarda, for her part, backed Escudero and said the information drive should be done properly, following the lewd video posted by Palace Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

"Wala pa ngang approved federalism. Ano'ng ikakampanya natin (There’s no approved federalism yet. What are we going to campaign for)?” Escudero asked.

At present, there is no allocation for federalism under the proposed 2019 national budget. But Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said during the hearing that the shift will cost an estimated P120 billion in direct costs. (READ: Additional P44B to P72B needed for federalism shift – gov't think tank)

The report in the misleading video was taken from CNN Philippines. The report was originally posted on the news website on August 9. A report on the Senate hearing was also published on Rappler.

The YouTube channel Tokhang TV has published the following hoax or misleading videos in the past that Rappler has debunked:

– Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com