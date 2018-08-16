Rappler has no such story. Vice President Leni Robredo also did not make any statement calling for the legalization of shabu.

Published 1:17 PM, August 16, 2018

Claim: On Wednesday, August 15, a certain "Paolo Malig" posted on Facebook group "CRUELTY OF NOYNOY 'ABNOY' AQUINO AND HIS GOVERNMENT" a screenshot of an alleged Rappler article by Pia Ranada with the headline, "Robredo: I am ready to become President! Make shabu legalize in PH."

In the article, Vice President Leni Robredo allegedly said she is "ready to become president" and demanded the "legalization of shabu and marijuana" to end the anti-drug campaign.

As of Thursday morning, August 16, the post has gotten more than 50 reactions, 5 comments, and 19 shares.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: There is no such Rappler article, and also no such statement from Robredo.

Besides the wrong grammar in the supposed headline, no news reports or press releases on the Vice President's website support the claim.

The screenshot indicated that the "Rappler article" was "published" at 6:50 am on August 15 and "updated" nearly an hour after.

However, in Ranada's Rappler profile page, the only articles published on August 15 under her byline are the following:



The "screenshot" of the supposed "Rappler article" was posted after President Rodrigo Duterte said in a speech last Tuesday, August 14, that he is ready "to step down" should the military and police "find" the right successor. He rejected, however, the idea of having Robredo as his successor.

Back in April 2017, Robredo had floated the idea of "decriminalizing" drug use as an alternative method in the "war on drugs." She cited Portugal's similar move enacted in 2001. – Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

If you suspect a Facebook page, group, account, a website, or an article is spreading false information, let Rappler know by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.