The Philippines has been importing galunggong or round scad at least since 2001, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority

Published 5:30 PM, August 20, 2018

Claim: A photo that was posted on Facebook on Sunday, August 19, claimed that President Rodrigo Duterte is the first Philippine president to import round scad or galunggong.

The photo features the President, and the words, "Kauna-unahang presidente mag-iimport ng galunggong. Ayos ba mga bata?" (The first president to import galunggong. Is that good with you, kids?)

Rating: FALSE

Facts: Duterte is not the first Philippine president to import galunggong, but this is the first time that imported galunggong will go straight to wet markets, according to Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Undersecretary Eduardo Gongona.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) show galunggong was imported from China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam from 2001 to 2016. These imports went to commercial and canning companies and restaurants.

Below is the total cost (in US dollars) of the Philippines' galunggong imports over time, based on data from the PSA.

During those years, the Philippines has had 3 presidents: Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010, Benigno Aquino III from 2010 to 2016, and Duterte from 2016 to present.

The Department of Agriculture recently allowed the importation of galunggong to ensure "national food security," according to a certificate released by the department. Rappler reported about the details of the importation. – Vernise L Tantuco, with reports from Ralf Rivas/Rappler.com