Kris Aquino had previously denied that the necklace she wore to the APEC Summit dinner belonged to Imelda Marcos

Published 11:21 AM, August 22, 2018

Claim: Three blog posts have accused entertainment personality Kris Aquino of wearing necklaces that allegedly belonged to former first lady Imelda Marcos.

The headline of a post on sabiniya.com reads: “SC Orders Kris Aquino to Return ‘Imelda Marcos Diamond Necklace’ She Borrowed from Malacañang During Pnoy’s Term.” The post’s timestamp indicated June 20, 2017, but another date on the body of the story implies that it was published on February 6.

The blog post said that Aquino’s necklace belonged to Marcos and was loaned by Malacañang Palace for her to wear to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit events in November 2015. She was allegedly given a one-year loan and had to return the necklace in November 2016, which is why the Supreme Court ordered her to return it.

The necklace, which supposedly costs $1.2 million, was custom-designed by a late French designer for Marcos.

Sabiniya.com cites phnewspride.blogspot.com as a source, but the story that they linked to on phnewspride.blogspot.com is no longer on the site.

Another two blog posts from www.asensopinoy.info and www.onelinebalita.xyz accuse Aquino of using a necklace from Marcos during the Crazy Rich Asians premiere in Hollywood on August 12. Both of their headlines read: “Kwintas na suot ni Kris Aquino sa Crazy Rich Asian premiere si Imelda Marcos ang may ari!” (The necklace that Kris Aquino wore to the Crazy Rich Asians premiere belongs to Imelda Marcos!)

Both articles contain a YouTube video from the channel Du30 News. In it, a vocal supporter of President Rodrigo Duterte claims Aquino’s necklace during the premiere belonged to Marcos.

Rating: False

Facts: Aquino has previously denied that the necklace she wore to the APEC Summit was from Marcos. She also specified on her official Instagram account that the necklace she wore to the Crazy Rich Asians premiere was a custom-made piece by Cebu-based jewelry designers Diagold.

In October 2016, Aquino addressed rumors that the necklace she wore to the APEC Summit dinner was owned by Marcos. She said on Instagram that it was from the Italian brand Bottega Veneta and that she had the receipts to prove it. In the same post, she said that it was not made of diamonds, but of cubic zirconia and silver.

In a December 30, 2015 report on the Philippine Star, Presidential Commission on Good Government Commissioner Andrew de Castro said it was impossible for Aquino to have taken Marcos’ necklace from their Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas vault. He also said, “It looks completely different.”

As for the necklace she wore to the Crazy Rich Asians Hollywood premiere, Diagold has also said that the necklace was by them.

The video in www.asensopinoy.info and www.onelinebalita.xyz was an opinion, not an official news report.

The blog www.onelinebalita.xyz has published hoax content in the past that Rappler has debunked. The videos from the YouTube channel Du30 News has also been used for hoax or misleading blog posts before. The claims that Rappler has debunked from this blog and this YouTube channel can be found below:

– Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com