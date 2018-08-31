The photo is fabricated. The original one contains a quote about the passage of the Strengthened Anti-hospital Deposit Law.

Published 9:57 PM, August 31, 2018

Claim: Senator Ana Theresia "Risa" Hontiveros said, “Hindi masama ang kidnapping kung hindi sinaktan ang biktima.” (Kidnapping is not wrong if the victim was not harmed)

The alleged quote was posted by a Dodong Montesclaros on Facebook on August 29. The post garnered 101 reactions, 72 comments, and 74 shares as of posting time.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: There is no such quote.

The original photo was Hontiveros’ official Facebook page’s cover photo posted on August 9, 2017. Below is a comparison of the original and the fabricated photo. The original photo is noticeably clearer than the manipulated photo where Hontiveros’ image is already blurred.











The original photo also contains a different quote of the senator, “Buhay muna bago kita. And deposito mababayaran, ang buhay na nawala ay hindi na mapapalitan.” (Lives first before profit. Deposit can always be paid, but a life lost will never be replaced)

This was to mark President Rodrigo Duterte’s signing into law of Republic Act 10932 or the Strengthened Anti-Hospital Deposit Law. Mainly, it allows the Department of Health to revoke the license of hospital and health facilities that refuse to treat a patient without a deposit or downpayment.

It also mandates the government, if requested by the health facility, to reimburse through Philhealth basic emergency care and transportation expenses in treating poor patients.

The kidnapping quote appears to be a rehash of the kidnapping charge filed against Hontiveros by former Negros Oriental congressman and now Labor undersecretary Jing Paras on September 25, 2017. Paras filed the first charge when Hontiveros took custody of minors who were witnesses in the killing of 17-year-old student Kian delos Santos.

However, this claim is not new. It was already debunked by memebuster.net on August 29, 2017.

In recent weeks, Rappler has checked dubious claims against opposition figures such as Senator Antonio Trillanes III testing positive in a drug test and Human Rights Chair Jose “Chito” Gascon having 3 China trips in June as flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA). — Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

