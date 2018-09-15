The photos in the meme were both taken during the Aquino administration

Published 11:40 PM, September 15, 2018

Claim: A meme posted by Facebook page Funny & More supposedly compares relief operations during “tuwid na daan (straight path) time” referring to the administration of President Benigno Aquino III, and “EJK time” or under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Labeled as “tuwid na daan time” or the time of “Aquino the saint” were photos of what appeared to be relief goods that were piled haphazardly on top of each other. Meanwhile, labeled as “EJK time” or the time of “Duterte the killer” were photos of relief goods in neatly piled boxes.



The meme then asks: “Sino ang dapat tularan (Who should be the role mode)?"

Rating: FALSE

The Facts: The photos were both taken during the Aquino administration.

The one attributed to the Aquino administration was posted by Facebook user Ronz Acasio Epiz on November 19, 2013, shortly after Super Typhoon Yolanda. Epiz at the time complained about conditions of relief goods in a relief warehouse operated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). In her post, she said she volunteered to help pack relief goods.

Rappler found the source of the photo by running the photo through Google’s image search feature. (See screenshot below). The search yielded a number of blogs and websites that featured and linked to Epiz’s original post.

Running the image labeled as “EJK time” through Google image search leads to a 2016 article on Concept News Central which cites the Philippine News Agency as the source of the photo.

To double-check if the image has really been on the site since 2016, Rappler also ran the link through website archiving service WaybackMachine to check for archived versions of this page from 2016. This yielded a version of the page as of December 27, 2016, which has the image in question embedded.

Always double-check claims reflected in memes and photo captions before sharing on social media to avoid taking the content out of context. During humanitarian crisis situations, false information could mean loss of lives or affect the delivery of relief services.

This is not the first fact-check that Rappler has done in relation to Typhoon Ompong. We previously fact-checked the misleading use of old photos supposedly of "Typhoon Ompong relief operations." – Gemma B. Mendoza / Rappler.com

If you suspect a Facebook page, group, account, a website, or an article is spreading false information, let Rappler know by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one fact check at a time.