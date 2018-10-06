The social media personality has misled her Facebook followers by sharing posts from websites that produce content with false context

Published 8:30 AM, October 06, 2018

Claim: In an interview aired on UNTV on Thursday, October 4, celebrity blogger and resigned Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson said she does not peddle fake news.

The interview, conducted by Daniel Razon for his segment “Get It Straight,” ran for an hour and 30 minutes.

Below is the transcript of a part of the conversation between Razon and Uson in the video:

Razon: Ano ba ang 'pinag-sinungaling mo?

Uson: 'Di ko nga alam sa kanila eh.

Razon: Pagka kasi 'yung pag-uusap 'yung sinungaling kung sino ba ang nagsasabi ng totoo…

Uson: Ito po, kuya, sabi nila na ako raw ay nagpapakalat ng fake news.

Razon: Oo, ikaw daw ay "Reyna ng Fake News."

Uson: Ay, salamat, reyna pala ako. Alam po ninyo, propaganda nila 'yan eh. Unang-una, ano 'yung fake news na sinasabi nilang ipinakalat ko? Ilabas 'nyo lahat 'yan. At mayroon tayong batas laban sa fake news. It’s a crime to spread fake news. Kasuhan nila ako tungkol sa fake news na sinasabi nila. Ang akin lang, kung nagkamali man ako na sinabing 'yung Mayon ay nasa Naga, hindi po fake news, honest mistake. Dahil hindi po balita 'yun. Kung nagkamali man ako sa grammar ko, kung nagkamali man ako sa English, hindi po fake news 'yun. Honest mistake.”

(Razon: What do you lie about?

Uson: I don’t know with them.

Razon: Because when the conversation is about lying, who is telling the truth...

Uson: They say that I spread fake news.

Razon: Yes, they say that you’re the "Queen of Fake News."

Uson: Oh, thank you, I didn’t know I was a queen. You know, that’s their propaganda. First of all, what fake news do I spread? Bring it all out. And we have a law against fake news. It’s a crime to spread fake news. They should sue me about the fake news that they’re talking about. What I'm saying is, if i made a mistake in saying that Mayon is in Naga, that’s not fake news, that’s an honest mistake. Because that’s not news. If I ever made a mistake with grammar or my English, that’s not fake news. That’s an honest mistake.)

Rating: FALSE

Facts: Uson has a history of posting misleading information and sharing false reports on her Facebook page, where she is followed by more than 5 million people.

Rappler studied the 1,937 links Uson shared through her Facebook page “Mocha Uson Blog” from July 1, 2016, to October 5, 2017. We found that she shared blog posts from 85 websites that produce content with false context. (READ: Fake news victim or fake news peddler?)

As a result, thousands of people read and share the disinformation that they get from her page.

By contrast to the abovementioned numbers, she only shared content from 30 legitimate media outlets and from 4 government portals.

Rappler has also fact-checked Uson’s misleading posts in the past.

In May 2017, she tried to rally support for Filipino troops in Mindanao, but shared instead a photo of Honduran police praying. (READ: FACT CHECK: PCOO's Mocha Uson shares wrong photo of PH army)

In August 2016, Uson shared a post by a presidential spokesperson, who called out critics of the administration on their “silence” over the rape and murder of a child. The photo that accompanied the post was actually an image that was taken in Brazil in 2014. (READ: Photo used by Duterte camp to hit critics taken in Brazil, not PH)

In October 2017, she posted a photo of Marawi and praised the government for quickly cleaning up the wartorn area. But the photo was not taken after Marawi was declared liberated on October 17, 2017. It was taken by Rappler correspondent Bobby Lagsa on May 25, 2017 – the 3rd day of the Marawi siege. (READ: Mocha Uson on defensive over misleading Marawi photo from PCOO-managed page)

More fact checks of Uson’s misleading posts can be found below:

– Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com

If you suspect a Facebook page, group, account, a website, or an article is spreading false information, let Rappler know by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.