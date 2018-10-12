The act mandating 14th month pay for all employees is still a bill and has not been approved by Congress

Published 1:00 PM, October 12, 2018

Claim: The Facebook page “Vip protection agent of the Philippines organization of license bodyguard” called out to companies on Sunday, October 7, to tell them that mandatory 14th month pay has been approved by the government.

Their post read: “Attention to all companies::: ANG HINIHINTAY NA PANGARAP NA 14 MONTH PAY. LUMABAS NA AT NA APPROVED NA.”

(Attention to all companies: the dream that we’ve been waiting for, 14th month pay, has been approved.)

The post is accompanied by photos of House Bill (HB) 8095, titled “An act mandating 14th month pay for all employees in the government and private sector regardless of status and employment.”

Rating: MISLEADING

Facts: HB 8095 is not yet an enacted law, but a bill that has been pending with the House of Representatives’ (HoR) Committee on Labor and Employment since August 15, 2018.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill (SB) No. 2, “An act requiring employers in the private sector to pay 14th month pay,” has been pending with the committee since July 26, 2016.

The bill must be approved by both the HoR and the Senate, and then submitted to the President for approval. Only then does it become binding law. – Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com

