At least 33 out of 40 headlines listed in the Facebook albums are reported on by news organizations

Published 7:05 PM, October 16, 2018

Claim: Two Facebook albums show various "achievements" by the current administration which are allegedly not reported by the "mainstream media."

On September 11, Facebook user Evets Fabz posted 26 photos of the administration's achievements in an album which has garnered at least 22,000 reactions, 33 comments, and 83,000 shares as of October 11.

Facebook user GD Garcia posted 10 more photos on September 14. The album had 4,900 reactions, 49 comments, and 25,000 shares as of October 15.

Both albums consisted of content from Facebook page "Flying Ketchup" which has a following of at least 150,000 users. It reports on the administration's achievements.

Rating: MIXED

The facts: Most of the issues were reported by media outlets, contrary to the claim.

Here is a list of the 40 headlines listed in the Facebook albums, and links to news reports about it by news organizations.

Out of the 40, at least 33 were reported on by at least one news organization.

"Boracay rebuilds drainage system with latest technology"

"Navotas fishport gets P225-M for upgrade"

"P700-M rehabilitation center rises in Bukidnon"

"NIA Chief turns over irrigation projects in Basilan"

NIA turns over 5 irrigation projects to Basilan groups, Business Mirror, August 9, 2018

"DOST to unveil 'historic' 1st batch of 21st century-model classrooms"

"P2.1B set to upgrade 6 airports"

"P200M friendship dome in Marawi City"

"More than 9,000 Dole PH workers to be regularized soon - DOLE"

"P44-B fund for Solar Power Irrigation Systems across PH receives go signal"

Government to spend P43.7 billion for solar irrigation systems, Business Mirror, August 7, 2018 (pre-approval)

"More than half a million foreign tourists visited PH in July"

More than half a million foreign tourists visited PH in July, Manila Bulletin, August 23, 2018

"DPWH completes new evacuation center in Ilocos Norte"

7 evacuation centers to rise in Ilocos region, Manila Bulletin, August 25, 2017 (pre-construction)

"BOC posts P2 billion revenue surplus in August"

"Construction sector posts 4 million jobs in 2018"

"DAR provides farm machines to farmers orgs"

"DAR distributes 112.32 hectares of land in Cavite"



“More than 2,000 hectares of lands in Caraga set for distribution"

More than 2,000 hectares of lands in Caraga set for distribution, Manila Bulletin, September 6, 2018

"President Duterte signs Occupational Safety and Health Law"

"President Duterte pledges P25M assistance for PNP's medicines, hospitalization"

"Mactan-Cebu Int’l Airport Terminal 2 unveiled"

"17.9-M expansion and rehab of Kalibo Airport to start July 2"

"DPWH-UP signs MOA on construction, renovation of 20 UP school facilities"

"Duterte hikes Asian Games gold winners’ bonus P8-M each"

"Foreign investment pledges surge 70% in Q2"

"DPWH inaugurates 3 new bridges in Pampanga and Bataan"

"PH bags US$82.9 million investment deals from Israel"

"DPWH completes P50-million slope protection structure in Samar"

"Employment rate rises to 10-year high"

"DAR, DSWD, to increase 36k farmers' income through livelihood projects"

DAR, DSWD roll out livelihood programs to boost farmers’ incomes, Manila Bulletin, September 8, 2018

"Joblessness down by 19.7% – SWS"

"Three Philippine chocolate brands wow in Academy chocolate Awards in London"

Philippines chocolate brands among world’s best, Philippine Star, July 22, 2018



"Mushrooms growing brings sustainable income to ex-OFW"

'Mushroom-ing' career, Manila Bulletin, August 13, 2018

"Japan turns over BSL-3 lab to PH"

"Senior citizens received long-awaited certificates of land ownership from DAR"

30th Anniversary DAR gives land titles to Bohol farmers, The Freeman, August 31, 2018

Here are the news bits reported only by government agencies:

"IPs and residents receive agri-fishery aid"

IPs and residents receive agri-fishery aid, Department of Agriculture (DA), August 9, 2018

"DOLE provides employment to 467 Zamboanga indigents"

DOLE provides employment to 467 Zamboanga indigents, Philippine News Agency (PNA), August 13, 2018

"DPWH-10 allocates P1.84-B fund for flood mitigation projects in CDO"

DPWH 10 allocates P1.84B fund for flood mitigation projects in CDO, Philippine Information Agency (PIA), August 28, 2018

"Iligan City to bring back National Steel Corporation"

Iligan City to bring back National Steel Corporation, PIA, June 18, 2018

"5,000 farmers graduate from DA’s School-on-the-Air program"

"1,233 farmer-beneficiaries in Western Samar receives agri lands from DAR"

1,233 farmer-beneficiaries in Western Samar receives agri lands from DAR, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), August 30, 2018

"IAs, rice farmers coops receive hauling trucks from DA"

DA 12 turns-over new hauling trucks to three IAs, rice farmer coops in SouthCot, Provincial Government of South Cotabato, August 12, 2018

— Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

If you suspect a Facebook page, group, account, a website, or an article is spreading false information, let Rappler know by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.