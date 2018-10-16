MISLEADING: Facebook albums say 'no media coverage of some Duterte achievements'
Claim: Two Facebook albums show various "achievements" by the current administration which are allegedly not reported by the "mainstream media."
On September 11, Facebook user Evets Fabz posted 26 photos of the administration's achievements in an album which has garnered at least 22,000 reactions, 33 comments, and 83,000 shares as of October 11.
Facebook user GD Garcia posted 10 more photos on September 14. The album had 4,900 reactions, 49 comments, and 25,000 shares as of October 15.
Both albums consisted of content from Facebook page "Flying Ketchup" which has a following of at least 150,000 users. It reports on the administration's achievements.
Rating: MIXED
The facts: Most of the issues were reported by media outlets, contrary to the claim.
Here is a list of the 40 headlines listed in the Facebook albums, and links to news reports about it by news organizations.
Out of the 40, at least 33 were reported on by at least one news organization.
"Boracay rebuilds drainage system with latest technology"
-
TIEZA eyes completion of Boracay drainage system by late 2019, ABS-CBN News, July 16, 2018 (pre-construction)
-
DPWH applies modern road, drainage approach in Boracay, Business Mirror, August 2, 2018
"Navotas fishport gets P225-M for upgrade"
-
Rehab sa Navotas fish port ikakasa na, Pilipino Star Ngayon, August 10, 2018
-
Govt allots P225M to Navotas fishport, The Manila Times, August 14, 2018
"P700-M rehabilitation center rises in Bukidnon"
- Duterte opens Chinese-donated Bukidnon drug rehab center, Rappler, August 3, 2018
-
P700M rehabilitation center rises in Bukidnon, Manila Bulletin, August 3, 2018
"NIA Chief turns over irrigation projects in Basilan"
-
NIA turns over 5 irrigation projects to Basilan groups, Business Mirror, August 9, 2018
"DOST to unveil 'historic' 1st batch of 21st century-model classrooms"
-
DOST inaugurates 21st CLEM Classroom, Manila Bulletin, August 14, 2018
-
Lipa unveils 21st CLEM classrooms on Monday—DOST, Manila Standard, August 11, 2018
"P2.1B set to upgrade 6 airports"
- P2.1 billion set aside for upgrade of 6 VisMin airports, SunStar Cebu, August 12, 2018
-
P2.1 B set to upgrade 6 airports, Manila Bulletin, August 13, 2018
"P200M friendship dome in Marawi City"
-
Filipino-Chinese 'friendship dome' to rise in Marawi, Rappler, August 15, 2018
-
Marawi – Filipino Chinese Friendship Dome, MindaNews, August 15, 2018
"More than 9,000 Dole PH workers to be regularized soon - DOLE"
-
More than 9,000 Dole PH workers to be regularized soon – DOLE, Manila Bulletin, August 22, 2018
-
Dole Philippines ordered to regularize over 9,000 workers, The Manila Times, August 17, 2018
"P44-B fund for Solar Power Irrigation Systems across PH receives go signal"
-
Government to spend P43.7 billion for solar irrigation systems, Business Mirror, August 7, 2018 (pre-approval)
"More than half a million foreign tourists visited PH in July"
-
More than half a million foreign tourists visited PH in July, Manila Bulletin, August 23, 2018
"DPWH completes new evacuation center in Ilocos Norte"
-
7 evacuation centers to rise in Ilocos region, Manila Bulletin, August 25, 2017 (pre-construction)
"BOC posts P2 billion revenue surplus in August"
-
Customs exceeds revenue target in August by over P2B, GMA News, September 4, 2018
-
Customs’s August revenue surplus hits P2.326 billion, Business Mirror, September 4, 2018
- BOC exceeds revenue goal for 7th-straight month in August, Philippine Daily Inquirer, September 4, 2018
"Construction sector posts 4 million jobs in 2018"
-
Government offers more than 450k jobs in construction sector, Manila Standard, August 2, 2018 (figure is mentioned in story)
-
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs: Construction sector posts 4 M jobs, Manila Bulletin, August 4, 2018
"DAR provides farm machines to farmers orgs"
-
Ilocos Sur farmers get equipment from DAR, Business Mirror, August 16, 2018
- 13 ARBOs in Ilocos Sur receive P17 M worth of farm machineries, Manila Bulletin, August 20, 2018
"DAR distributes 112.32 hectares of land in Cavite"
- 160 Cavite farmers receive CLOAs from DAR, Manila Bulletin, August 27, 2018
-
Cavite farmers get land titles under CARPer, Business Mirror, August 27, 2018
“More than 2,000 hectares of lands in Caraga set for distribution"
-
More than 2,000 hectares of lands in Caraga set for distribution, Manila Bulletin, September 6, 2018
"President Duterte signs Occupational Safety and Health Law"
-
New law aims to ensure safer workplaces, Rappler, August 20, 2018
-
Duterte signs Occupational Safety and Health law, Manila Bulletin, August 20, 2018
-
Duterte signed stronger occupation safety law, Villanueva says, GMA News, August 20, 2018
-
Duterte signs occupational safety law, Cebu Daily News, August 20, 2018
-
Duterte signs law ensuring safety in workplaces, CNN Philippines, August 20, 2018
-
Duterte signs workers' safety law, ABS-CBN News, August 20, 2018
-
Duterte strengthens occupational safety, healthy standards, SunStar, August 20, 2018
"President Duterte pledges P25M assistance for PNP's medicines, hospitalization"
-
Duterte to shoulder P25M police hospital bills monthly, Rappler, August 8, 2018
-
Duterte pledges P25M for cops’ medical expenses, GMA News, August 8, 2018
-
Duterte pledges P25M a month for cops' medical bills, SunStar, August 8, 2018
"Mactan-Cebu Int’l Airport Terminal 2 unveiled"
-
Duterte leads inauguration of new Mactan airport passenger terminal, Philippine Daily Inquirer, June 7, 2018
-
Cebu's new pride: Mactan-Cebu International Airport Terminal 2, ABS-CBN News, June 8, 2018
- Mactan-Cebu airport's new terminal to begin operations on July 1, Rappler, June 28, 2018
"17.9-M expansion and rehab of Kalibo Airport to start July 2"
-
Kalibo airport rehabilitation to begin on July 2, Rappler, July 1, 2018
-
Kalibo International Airport rehabilitation starts, Business World, July 1, 2018
-
P17.9-M expansion and rehab of Kalibo Airport to start July 2, The Manila Times, July 2, 2018
"DPWH-UP signs MOA on construction, renovation of 20 UP school facilities"
-
20 building projects in various UP campuses slated – DPWH, Manila Bulletin, September 11, 2018
-
DPWH to do P2.76 billion worth of projects in UP campuses, Business Mirror, September 11, 2018
"Duterte hikes Asian Games gold winners’ bonus P8-M each"
-
Duterte lauds Asian Games medalists, Manila Bulletin, September 12, 2018
-
Asian Games medalists get another surprise from Duterte, Rappler, September 12, 2018
"Foreign investment pledges surge 70% in Q2"
-
Approved foreign investment pledges up by 70% in second quarter, Business World, September 6, 2018
-
Foreign investment pledges surged 70.4% in Q2, Philippine Daily Inquirer, September 7, 2018
"DPWH inaugurates 3 new bridges in Pampanga and Bataan"
-
DPWH opens new bridges in Pampanga, Bataan, Business World, September 6, 2018
-
3 bridges replacing old ones opened in Pampanga, Bataan, Manila Bulletin, September 7, 2018
"PH bags US$82.9 million investment deals from Israel"
-
PH, Israeli businessmen sign 21 deals during Duterte trip, Rappler, September 5, 2018
-
PHL, Israel sign business deals worth nearly $83M, GMA News, September 5, 2018
-
$82.9-million in business deals signed during Duterte's Israel visit, ABS-CBN News, September 5, 2018
-
$82.9M in business deals signed during Duterte's Israel trip, Philippine Star, September 5, 2018
-
PH signs ₱4.4 billion investment deals with Israel, CNN Philippines, September 5, 2018
-
Philippines, Israel firm up three deals on labor, trade, Manila Standard, September 5, 2018
-
PH secures US$82.9-M investment deals from Israel, Manila Bulletin, September 6, 2018
"DPWH completes P50-million slope protection structure in Samar"
-
P50M slope protection project completed, Samar News, May 15, 2018
-
DPWH completes P49.9-M slope protection project in Samar, SunStar, September 11, 2018
"Employment rate rises to 10-year high"
-
10-year high: Employment rate inches up to 94.6% in July, Philippine Daily Inquirer, September 5, 2018
- Jobless rate eases, underemployment rises in July 2018, Philippine Star, September 6, 2018
"DAR, DSWD, to increase 36k farmers' income through livelihood projects"
-
DAR, DSWD roll out livelihood programs to boost farmers’ incomes, Manila Bulletin, September 8, 2018
"Joblessness down by 19.7% – SWS"
-
SWS: Job optimism down even as joblessness rate drops in Q2, Philippine Daily Inquirer, September 13, 2018
-
Survey says joblessness drops in PH by 19.7%, Manila Bulletin, September 13, 2018
-
Fewer Filipinos jobless at 8.6 million in June 2018 – SWS, Rappler, September 13, 2018
-
Joblessness drops to 19.7% in Q2 2018: SWS, ABS-CBN News, September 13, 2018
-
SWS survey: Joblessness down in Q2, The Manila Times, September 14, 2018
-
Adult joblessness rate drops to 19.7% in 2nd quarter — SWS, Business World, September 14, 2018
"Three Philippine chocolate brands wow in Academy chocolate Awards in London"
-
Philippines chocolate brands among world’s best, Philippine Star, July 22, 2018
"Mushrooms growing brings sustainable income to ex-OFW"
-
'Mushroom-ing' career, Manila Bulletin, August 13, 2018
"Japan turns over BSL-3 lab to PH"
-
Japan turns over lab to Phl in fight vs diseases, Philippine Star, September 5, 2018
- Japan aids in scientific research outcomes, health-care delivery, BusinessMiror, September 13, 2018
"Senior citizens received long-awaited certificates of land ownership from DAR"
-
30th Anniversary DAR gives land titles to Bohol farmers, The Freeman, August 31, 2018
Here are the news bits reported only by government agencies:
"IPs and residents receive agri-fishery aid"
-
IPs and residents receive agri-fishery aid, Department of Agriculture (DA), August 9, 2018
"DOLE provides employment to 467 Zamboanga indigents"
-
DOLE provides employment to 467 Zamboanga indigents, Philippine News Agency (PNA), August 13, 2018
"DPWH-10 allocates P1.84-B fund for flood mitigation projects in CDO"
-
DPWH 10 allocates P1.84B fund for flood mitigation projects in CDO, Philippine Information Agency (PIA), August 28, 2018
"Iligan City to bring back National Steel Corporation"
-
Iligan City to bring back National Steel Corporation, PIA, June 18, 2018
"5,000 farmers graduate from DA’s School-on-the-Air program"
-
5,000 farmers graduate from DA’s School-on-the-Air program, PIA, August 31, 2018
"1,233 farmer-beneficiaries in Western Samar receives agri lands from DAR"
-
1,233 farmer-beneficiaries in Western Samar receives agri lands from DAR, Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), August 30, 2018
"IAs, rice farmers coops receive hauling trucks from DA"
-
DA 12 turns-over new hauling trucks to three IAs, rice farmer coops in SouthCot, Provincial Government of South Cotabato, August 12, 2018
— Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com
