Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano says the quotes are fake and part of black propaganda ahead of the 2019 elections

Published 9:55 AM, October 21, 2018

Claim: Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano supposedly said he is "obviously better" than former Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, and that Go "has not proven anything yet and is unlikely to win."

The Facebook page Mga Balitang Pinas posted the claims on October 16, almost 50 minutes apart. Both posts garnered at least 1,700 reactions, 1,200 comments, and 400 shares combined as of October 19.

The full quotes read:

Di hamak na mas magaling naman siguro ako kumpara kay Bong Go na sunod-sunuran sa amo niyang si Duterte.

Wala pang napatunayan si Bong Go kaya malabong manalo.

This claim was flagged via social monitoring platform CrowdTangle.

Rating: HOAX

The facts: There are no such quotes from Alejano.

"I categorically deny issuing these statements," Alejano told Rappler. The congressman also said he "cannot imagine himself joking [about it] or saying it."

A Google search of the quotes leads to web entries containing parts of the quotes and Facebook pages that have shared the memes. There are also no news reports containing the quotes.





Mga Balitang Pinas' post on Facebook also did not cite any source, news article, or video that contains the quotes.

In July, there was also a fabricated quote attributed to the lawmaker. The quote reads, "Wala tayong mapapala sa mga OFW, nabayaran na ang kaluluwa nila kay Duterte." Alejano called it "fake news."

That was after Alejano called President Rodrigo Duterte a "hypocrite" for his Hong Kong trip last April. Duterte has previously fired officials over unnecessary overseas trips.

"I also hope that while we are in the heat of the upcoming elections, let us not play dirty. Politics is not dirty. People who use negative propaganda against political opponents are the ones making politics dirty," said Alejano to Rappler.

Alejano and Go are both running for senator in the 2019 elections.

Mga Balitang Pinas also posted a photo supposedly of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) relief operations when, in fact, the photo was taken in 2015 during relief operations for Typhoon Lando (Koppu). – Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

If you suspect a Facebook page, group, account, a website, or an article is spreading false information, let Rappler know by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.