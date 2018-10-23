The spam network that Facebook took down shared some false news reports that were fact-checked by Rappler

Published 5:44 PM, October 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, October 22, Facebook took down a network – composed of 95 pages and 39 accounts – that violated their policies on spam and authenticity. (READ: Facebook removes pro-Duterte pages for violating policies)

The network, they said, shared a range of political and entertainment content, but were all sharing links to the same “advertising click farms” outside of Facebook.

Facebook, in a press release, identified 12 of the 134 total pages and accounts that were taken down.

We list down the false or misleading articles shared by these accounts and pages, which have been fact-checked by Rappler. These false stories had political content, particularly about former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senator Leila de Lima, former senator Bongbong Marcos, and the accomplishments of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

Duterte Media

DDS

[MUST WATCH] TINDI NI PRRD NATIKMAN NG MGA PASAWAY NA PULIS! DAAN DAANG PULIS SABAY SINIBAK! (from: astigtayopinoy.altervista.org)

– Rated as FALSE in HOAX: Duterte 'fires' hundreds of errant cops

Duterte Phenomenon

DU30 Trending News

