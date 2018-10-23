LIST: False news shared by PH-based pages taken down by Facebook
MANILA, Philippines – On Monday, October 22, Facebook took down a network – composed of 95 pages and 39 accounts – that violated their policies on spam and authenticity. (READ: Facebook removes pro-Duterte pages for violating policies)
The network, they said, shared a range of political and entertainment content, but were all sharing links to the same “advertising click farms” outside of Facebook.
Facebook, in a press release, identified 12 of the 134 total pages and accounts that were taken down.
We list down the false or misleading articles shared by these accounts and pages, which have been fact-checked by Rappler. These false stories had political content, particularly about former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, Senator Leila de Lima, former senator Bongbong Marcos, and the accomplishments of President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.
Duterte Media
- SA WAKAS! DELIMA ILILIPAT SA BILIBID BATO DELA ROSA EXCITED NA (from kantonewsph.xyz)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: No transfer to Bilibid for De Lima unless convicted
- NABUKING! BULGARAN NA ITO SERENO INAMING SI LENI ROBREDO NAG-UTOS SA KANYA NA MANAWAGAN PARESIGN SI DUTERTE (from kantonewsph.xyz)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: No Sereno admission of 'order' from Robredo in blog post video
- NAKAKAGULAT!!! ETO NA ANG FINAL RECOUNT 41 THOUSAND PALA ANG LAMANG NI MARCOS? (from kantonewsph.xyz)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: No results yet in ongoing 2016 VP election recount
- ITO NA! BONGBONG MARCOS 49,000 NA ANG LAMANG LABAN KAY LENI ROBREDO VS MARCOS RECOUNT! (from kantonewsph.xyz)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: No results yet in ongoing 2016 VP election recount
- WATCH: INDAY SARA LANG ANG KARAPATDAPAT PUMALIT KAY DUTERTE AYON KAY SOTTO (from kantonewsph.xyz)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: Sotto did not endorse Sara Duterte as her father’s replacement
- GOOD NEWS!! PANGHUHULI NG MGA TAMBAY SA KALYE NG MGA PULlS NA UTOS NI PRES DUTERTE BUMABA ANG KRlMEN SA BANSA! (from kantonewsph.info)
– Rated as FALSE in HOAX: ‘Anti-Tambay’ operations reduced crime incidence nationwide
- BREAKING NEWS: PNP REPORT TOP 5 SHABU HOTBED ANG NAGA CITY SA DROGA! (from: onelinebalita.xyz)
– Rated as FALSE in WRONG: 'Naga top 5 city in crime volume'
- Trillanes positive sa random drug test ni Sotto sa Senado! (from: dutertards.info)
– Rated as FALSE in HOAX: 'Trillanes positive in Sotto’s surprise drug test in Senate'
DDS
- [MUST WATCH] TINDI NI PRRD NATIKMAN NG MGA PASAWAY NA PULIS! DAAN DAANG PULIS SABAY SINIBAK! (from: astigtayopinoy.altervista.org)
– Rated as FALSE in HOAX: Duterte 'fires' hundreds of errant cops
Duterte Phenomenon
- KUWAIT NAGSISI NA! HUMINGI NG PAUMANHIN KAY DUTERTE NAKIPAG AYOS KAAGAD! PANOORIN (from pinoynews.info)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: Kuwait did not apologize over diplomatic row
- BREAKING NEWS! KUWAIT TUMIKLOP NA! NATAK0T SA BANTA NI PRES. DUTERTE! PANOORIN (from pinoynews.info)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: Kuwait did not apologize over diplomatic row
- KUWAIT HINDI KAYANG WALANG OFW! MAY HILING KAY DUTERTE! PANOORIN (from pinoynews.info)
– Rated as FALSE in FACT CHECK: Kuwait did not apologize over diplomatic row
DU30 Trending News
– Rappler.com