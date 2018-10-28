How do you know if an article or tweet sharing disaster-related information is true?

MANILA, Philippines – In the wake of a typhoon, there are tons of news articles and tweets about conditions in affected areas. Unfortunately, not all of them turn out to be true.

At a time when information becomes a form of "relief" for those affected by emergencies, it is important to spread accurate and relevant news to aid decision-makers and responders on the ground. (READ: Social media: Critical for disaster managers)

How can you tell if tweets and articles about a disaster are real? The graphics below point out the details you should look out for to know what's real and what's made up.

Read on, and stay safe!

– Rappler.com