It's a stock photo used by a number of American companies

Claim: A photo shows “nearly done” housing projects in Marawi City.

The Facebook page “General Bato for Senator Movement” posted the claim on October 25. The caption also says to be “patient” since President Rodrigo Duterte was “doing everything” for the once-besieged Mindanao city.

The claim, sent to Rappler by a reader, surfaced after Marawi residents complained of slow rehabilitation after the war.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: This is not a photo of housing projects in Marawi City.

A Google reverse image search of the image shows the photo being used by a number of American companies.

For instance, the photo is used by DPMD, a Pennsylvania Limited Liability Company, in its page on residential listings.



The photo was also used by Haddon Communities, an Ohio real estate company, on the landing page of its website.



The photo is also used by Ecoflo Supply, an American plumbing wholesaler of conservation products.



This is not the first time that a wrong photo was used to mislead the public about the status of housing projects in Marawi City.

On October 2, a photo uploaded on Facebook by a pro-Imee Marcos for Senator page supposedly showed the housing projects in Marawi City, but it was actually a photo of a Japanese housing project in Japan built after the 2011 tsunamis and earthquake in that country.

There is indeed a post-siege housing project in Marawi City. The project was inaugurated on March 1. Photos of the houses can be seen in Inquirer, Rappler, Philstar, MindaNews, and the Philippine Information Agency.

After delays, the groundbreaking for the rehabilitated Marawi City is set on October 30. The city mayor has appealed for more livelihood programs. — Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

