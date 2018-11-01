The photo is actually the president monitoring Typhoon Ompong in September. Nonetheless, Duterte was reportedly briefed on Typhoon Rosita

Published 10:00 AM, November 01, 2018

Claim: A photo circulated in social media of President Rodrigo Duterte “monitoring areas expected to be hit by Typhoon Rosita.”

The Facebook page "Kasama sa Pagbabago" posted the photo on October 31, 2018. The post garnered 470 reactions, 27 comments, and 161 shares.

The claim was sent by a reader.

Rating: MIXED

The facts: It is the wrong photo.

The photo is actually Duterte checking the aftermath in some areas of Cagayan Valley of Typhoon Ompong during a situation briefing at the Cagayan Provincial Capitol in Tuguegarao City on September 16. It was taken by Karl Norman Alonzo for the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

The photo was published in Philstar, UNTV, and Metro Cebu.

It was also published by PCOO on their Twitter account.

Pres. Duterte presides over a situation briefing with the members of his cabinet and local government officials in Tuguegarao City on September 16, 2018 to discuss the disaster response measures on the aftermath of Typhoon 'Ompong.' #OmpongPH pic.twitter.com/i8vbAvkeB0 — Presidential Comm (@pcoogov) September 17, 2018

Nonetheless, despite the wrong photo, Duterte was reportedly briefed on Typhoon Rosita. The onslaught of Rosita led to the two-day closure of Cauayan Airport in Isabela due to structural damages. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Rosita's onslaught in Isabela)

The caption of the Facebook post was a word-for-word copy of a GMA News report published on October 29 with the headline, “President Duterte closely monitors areas expected to be hit by Typhoon Rosita – Palace.”

Duterte himself said in his speech during former Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano’s birthday celebration on October 28 that he will “be there” during typhoons like Rosita. He also told the Commission on Audit to make it easier for local government units to use post-typhoon funds.

Rappler has previously checked similar Facebook posts where a wrong photo was used.

Among them were two posts using a wrong photo of the housing projects in Marawi which are actually a container-type housing in Japan and a stock photo of a townhouse in the United States.

There was also a claim which used supposedly showed the relief operations for Typhoon Ompong, but it turns out it is a 2011 photo of the post-Typhoon Lando relief operations. (READ: How to fact-check reports during disasters)

Similar to Facebook pages Rappler has checked, Kasama sa Pagbabago’s content is mostly pro-administration and anti-opposition. — Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

If you suspect a Facebook page, group, account, a website, or an article is spreading false information, let Rappler know by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.

