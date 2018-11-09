Photos sent to Rappler by the program's lead coordinator show that there is both water and power supply

Published 12:40 PM, November 09, 2018

Claim: Vice President Maria Leni Robredo’s Angat Buhay housing project has “no water supply...no rain no water. No electricity…no electrical supply.”

Facebook user Odette Dequito Javier posted the claim on October 27. Its caption reads, “And this is their standard of competence...IBIGAY NA LANG SA KADAMAY YAN.” (Just give it to Kadamay.)

The post is a screenshot of an October 26 tweet of @dutertardme showing photos of Angat Buhay houses.

The Facebook post garnered 356 reactions, 48 comments, and 655 shares. The tweet garnered 138 likes, 48 comments, and 63 retweets.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The houses have water and power supply.

According to Angat Buhay lead coordinator Jill Javiniar, before the family beneficiaries occupied the units, the Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative Incorporated or Lasureco finished installing power lines connecting to the houses on July 14.

“We also have 3 water tanks in the area from Pepsi, PDRF (Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation), Provincial Government of LDS (Lanao del Sur), and Action Against Hunger,” she said.

Javiniar also sent photos to Rappler showing the houses have water and power supply.



PDRF Project Officer Anna Trina Aspuria confirmed to Rappler that they delivered a 20,000-liter water tank to the Angat Buhay shelter site on September 12 and this was “coursed” through Office of the Vice President (OVP) Undersecretary Philip Uy and Angat Buhay program staff Raffy Magno.

In the photos attached with the false claim, the houses are seen to have blue drums at the receiving end of a rain drainage. This could convince readers that the residents are depending on rainwater for their water supply.

Javiniar said “rainwater catchments” were an innovation introduced by the United Architects of the Philippines Quezon City Elliptical Chapter, which was the designer of the houses. She said the catchments were used before the installment of the water tank. (READ: Rain barrels ease water woes in Marawi relocation site)



Angat Buhay is the flagship anti-poverty project of the OVP launched on October 20, 2016. The project benefited 83,707 families in its first year. The houses are one of the services of the program which provides shelters for displaced Marawi residents after the 2017 siege. It is located at Area 7, Barangay Sagonsogan.

Meanwhile, Odette Dequito Javier is followed by more than 7,000 Facebook users. Javier mostly posts pro-administration and anti-opposition content.

A commenter asked in the post if the claim is confirmed, “still looking for some more details,” Javier replied. – Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

