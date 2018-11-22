The temporary shelters for typhoon Yolanda victims are divided into 12 units making it cheaper than the shelter for the displaced Marawi residents

Published 9:53 PM, November 22, 2018

Claim: Each of the temporary bunkhouses for typhoon Yolanda victims cost P800,000 as opposed to the temporary shelters for Marawi residents which cost P200,000.

The state-run People’s Television Network (PTV) made the claim in their October 20, 2017 report comparing the two housing projects as reported by Erwin Tulfo. It had at least 32,000 views on YouTube.

The video was re-uploaded by Facebook page “Thinking Minds” on October 21, 2017. It garnered at least 48,000 reactions, 2,000 comments, and 54,000 shares.

Rating: MIXED

The facts: The Yolanda housing is divided into 12 units making it cheaper than the Marawi housing.

Erwin Tulfo misleadingly compared the total cost of Yolanda bunkhouses, which are divided into 12 units each, with cost per Marawi housing unit, which are standalone.

The total cost of each Yolanda bunkhouse is P836,017.00. Since each bunkhouse has 12 units, this places per unit cost at approximately P69,668. The total cost comes from a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) report dated January 27, 2014.

In September 2017, congressmen said that the materials used for the Yolanda housing site were substandard.

Meanwhile, in the title of their video, the page Thinking Minds also said the cost of a single unit for Marawi residents is P200,000, or P70,000 higher than what Erwin Tulfo said in the video.

During his visit to the housing site in Brgy. Sagonsongan, Marawi City on October 26, 2017, Housing Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said each unit will cost P130,000.



The table below compares the temporary shelters for typhoon Yolanda and Marawi siege victims.



Rappler has previously checked claims related to the post-typhoon Yolanda and post-Marawi siege housing projects.

— Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

