The man shown in a photo with Vice President Leni Robredo is a former Uber driver, not a cop involved in Kian delos Santos' slay

Published 8:00 PM, December 07, 2018

Claim: A photo surfaced online, supposedly showing Vice President Leni Robredo with one of the Caloocan City cops who killed teenager Kian delos Santos.

The claim was carried by several Facebook posts published as early as August 21, 2017. All have minimal engagement.

A reader sent to Rappler a screenshot of a Facebook post carrying the claim. It has since been taken down.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The man with Robredo is Alberto Florentino III. He is not one of the cops who shot Delos Santos.

According to the Angono Public Information Office (PIO), Florentino is a 55-year-old resident of Angono, Rizal, and a former Uber driver and a volunteer driver for the municipality.

As reported in a GMA News article on August 23, 2017, the Angono PIO clarified Florentino's identity and said on Facebook, "Hindi po siya pulis at hindi din siya ang pumatay kay Kian." (He is not a policeman and he is not the one who killed Kian.)

The Angono PIO also said the photo was "wrongly used." It was actually taken during Robredo's campaign in Angono for the 2016 elections, according to the PIO.

The office also reported on the issue when Florentino was on his way to the National Bureau of Investigation on August 23, 2017, to file a case against the Facebook user who posted the photo.

Meanwhile, the cops who shot Delos Santos are Police Officer III (PO3) Arnel Oares, PO1 Jeremias Pereda, and PO1 Jerwin Cruz.

On November 29, the 3 cops were found guilty of murdering Delos Santos, a 17-year-old resident of Caloocan City, in an anti-drug operation in August 2017. (READ: TIMELINE: Seeking justice for Kian delos Santos)

Below is a photo of the 3 cops.

– Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

