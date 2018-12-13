The senator has debunked the claim in March 2017 in her official Facebook page

Published 6:09 PM, December 13, 2018

Claim: Senator Ana Theresia "Risa" Hontiveros has supposedly filed a bill which increases the minimum age for senior citizens to 65.

Facebook user Scot North posted the claim on November 30. Since then, the post garnered at least 4,500 reactions, 4,300 comments, and 7,600 shares.

The post’s caption consisted of mostly negative attacks to Hontiveros.

The claim was also posted by hatawtabloid.com in March 2017.

This claim was sent by a reader to Rappler for verification.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Hontiveros has not filed any bill supporting the claim.

The senator has debunked the claim already in her Facebook post on March 13, 2017.

A search in the Senate’s website shows there is also no such bill filed by Hontiveros in the current 17th Congress.

Recently, the House of Representatives has approved House Bill 8683 which lowers the optional retirement age for government employees from 60 to 56. Its principal author was ACT Teachers party-list Representative Antonio Tinio.

This is not the first time Rappler has checked false claims involving Hontiveros or laws involving senior citizens. The fact check explainers for each claim are listed below:

— Miguel Imperial/Rappler.com

