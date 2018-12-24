The address that is circulating on social media belongs to a school, chapel, and home of a senior pastor and his family

Published 3:21 PM, December 24, 2018

Claim: A post on Facebook by former UNTV station manager and talk show host Jay Sonza alleges that an address in Cainta, Rizal, belongs to the Ateneo Junior High School student* who has since been dismissed for bullying other students. (READ: Ateneo Junior High School probes bullying caught on video)

The post, published on Friday, December 21, includes the bully’s alleged address that has been making the rounds on social media. Sonza asks in his post, “Dito po ba nakatira si kid bonsai? (Is this where kid bonsai lives?)”

It has been shared more than 1,000 times since its posting.

Rating: FALSE

Facts: The address that has been circulating on social media as the bully’s belongs to a school, chapel, and home of a senior pastor and his family. (READ: Ateneo bully's alleged address? It belongs to pastor's family)

The family has been receiving food deliveries in the bully’s name and is being made to pay for them. As of December 21, fast-food deliveries worth P7,000 had been sent to them.

Pending orders from the online shopping site Lazada worth P37,000 and P17,000 were also sent to the family’s address. According to Jewel Taculod, the daughter of the senior pastor, these orders were not approved for delivery since calls for confirmation went unanswered.

Taculod added that more people have been passing by their home, prompting them to post a piece of paper outside, stating that it is not the address of the bully from Ateneo.

Taculod is asking the public to stop sharing her and her family’s address because they are not connected with the former Ateneo student and because they feel unsafe. – Vernise L. Tantuco/Rappler.com

*Specific names not mentioned to protect the identity of a minor.

