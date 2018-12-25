There are no official changes to the rules of the Miss Universe competition or the Binibining Pilipinas pageant

Published 4:36 PM, December 25, 2018

Claim: Posts circulating online claim that 16 countries have filed a petition to ban Filipino delegates of mixed ethnicity from representing the Philippines in Miss Universe.

The same text was posted on the blog yeheeybizfriendsofficials.blogspot.com on December 22, and on viralpro.net and on the Facebook PhilippineViewsDotCom on December 23.

PhilippineViewsDotCom’s post has garnered more than 27,000 shares since it was posted.

The claim that is circulating on the yeheeybizfriendsofficials.blogspot.com is headlined “Half Blood Pinay Bawal na Sumali sa Miss Universe, Vietnam at Thailand Filed a Petitions Including 14 Countries.” (Half-blood Filipinos are not allowed to join Miss Universe anymore, Vietnam and Thailand filed a petition including 14 other countries)

It named 16 countries that allegedly signed the petition to ban Filipino candidates of mixed ethnicity, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and Indonesia, among others.

A quote from Indonesia’s petition supposedly read: “We really think this is an insult not only to the organization but to the whole Asian region. The Philippines is the only Asian country to use half-Filipina contestant in the last five years. There is no law that has been violated but it is ethically unacceptable.”

Miss Universe Organization president Paula Shugart suposedly said the following to German media: “We are looking into this kind of possibilities and we respect all country-members. If there are multiple complains then we have to take action. No final decision has been made so far.”

Rating: FALSE

Facts: The Miss Universe Organization has not issued any ban. The rules on the Miss Universe website even do not specify any requirements on race or citizenship for applicants.

Binibining Pilipinas has also not announced any rule banning half-Filipinos from joining the Miss Universe Philippines competition. Bb Pilipinas is the organization that holds the annual national competition that decides the Philippines’ delegate to Miss Universe.

Their rules, as stated on their website, require proofs of citizenship and residency.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray moved to the Philippines when she was 18 years old, while Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach was born in Germany but was raised in the Philippines.

Miss Universe contestants from the Philippines were not the only ones from Asia in the last 5 years who were of mixed ethnicity. For example, Ariana Miyamoto, who represented Japan in the 2015 competition and placed in the Top 10, was of Japanese and African American descent. Miss Universe Malaysia 2017 Samantha Katie James is also of mixed ethnicity.

The blog yeheeybizfriendsofficials.blogspot.com does not have an "about" page or a list of editorial board members who can be contacted. – Vernise L. Tantuco/Rappler.com