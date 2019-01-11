No, these pictures do not show the ‘clean’ hometown of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Published 8:52 PM, January 11, 2019

A post that has been shared more than 1,500 times on Facebook contains photos claiming to show Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s home city of Davao as “clean.” A reverse search and a check of Google maps reveals that the photos, however, show another city.

The two images in the post purportedly show the southern city of Davao, where Duterte served as mayor for over two decades before he was elected president in May 2016.

Below is a screenshot of the post:

The text above the photos in the post, when translated to English, says: “Here is how disciplined the people of Davao city are. The surroundings are so clean and there is no garbage”.

The top photo shows a yellow bridge with a man on a bike, while the photo below it shows a building with a logo above the entrance.

Using reverse search, AFP traced the top photo to this 2014 blog about bikeways in Marikina city. Marikina city is part of Metro Manila, about 1,500 kilometres (950 miles) from Davao. Here is the city’s official website.

Below is a screenshot of that blog.

This search using Google maps in street view further proves that bikeway existed in Marikina city in 2014.

The image from the Google maps and the false Facebook post contains these three same indicators:

1- a yellow bridge

2 - a building with striped painting of white and brown

3- a tree at the end of the bridge

A reverse search of the second photo also traces it back to the about page of the official website of Marikina city. The photo in the website contains the address and contact details of the Marikina city hall.

Below is a screenshot of the Marikina page that shows the same image as in the misleading post.

The misleading post was shared more than 1,500 times in less than four days by a Facebook group that promotes senatorial candidate Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, an ally of Duterte. – Rappler.com