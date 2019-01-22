Vice President Leni Robredo's interview is taken out of context. She never mentioned Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol in the interview.

Published 8:45 PM, January 22, 2019

Claim: Vice President Leni Robredo opposed Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel "Manny" Piñol’s proposal to dredge major nationwide river systems as flood projects on rivers “are prone to corruption.”

In an article published on January 6, the website politics.com.ph quoted Robredo's supposed remarks in her radio program, "BISErbisyong Leni" on January 6.

Piñol reacted to Robredo's statement, saying that it left him “dumbfounded and wondering what other options should be considered.”

The Secretary added that Robredo revealed a “narrow-minded” perspective of how government should work and cooperate by “giving more weight on the possibility of corruption instead of the benefits that the dredging of the rivers will bring.”

Corruption, Piñol said, involves people, not projects or agencies. “So, the rivers should not be dredged because there could be corruption? The only other option is just to allow the floods to destroy crops and lives every year.”

Blogs such as am-i-right-rightttt.blogspot.com reacted as well to the report, saying that Robredo has the “dumbest idea.”

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Robredo did not specifically say she was against Piñol’s river dredging proposal. In fact, she never mentioned Piñol in the interview.

In the radio episode's first gap, which primarily focused on the situation in Bicol after the devastation of Tropical Depression Usman, Robredo discussed flood control projects in general and advocated for other approaches to flood control such as seawalling and revetment of river instead of desilting as these projects had been sources of corruption in the past. Below is the part of the transcript where she discussed this.

“Alam mo, naaalala ko, Ka Ely, noong time yata ito ni Secretary Babes Singson [of DPWH], dini-discourage iyong desilting, dahil nakita na pinagkukunan ito ng maraming korapsyon, pinagmumulan ng maraming korapsyon, kasi hindi mo nakikita, eh. Kasi iyong pagpalalim ng …. Hindi mo nakikita kasi nasa ilalim siya ng tubig,” said Robredo at the 17:50 mark.

(“You know, I remember, Ka Ely, during the time of Secretary Babes Singson [of DPWH], desilting was discouraged, because it was seen as a venue for corruption because you don't see what's actually happening. Because the deepening of….You can't see because it is under the water.”)

Robredo said that when she received a directive to clean the Bicol River during her years as a Congresswoman, she resorted instead to borrowing the necessary equipment from DPWH with the city government as the provider of gasoline – so as to avoid contracting. More from the transcript below:

“So siguro i-balanse iyong pagiging maingat tsaka iyong pangangailangan, kasi talagang kailangan na kailangan,” Robredo emphasized.

(So maybe we should balance being mindful and the need [for these projects], because we really need [them].)

Robredo later denied that she was against the proposed dredging of the country’s major river systems.

“Hindi ko alam kung bakit siya nagre-react sa isang bagay na hindi naman natin sinabi (I don’t know why he was reacting to something I did not say)," clarified Robredo in the January 13 episode of Biserbisyong Leni.

She again emphasized corruption common to desilting projects to dredge waterways as evidenced by records over the years. “Hindi gaya ng roads, ‘di ba, iyong mga daan, nakikita mo kung na-accomplish. Over the years, at makikita natin iyan sa record, malaki iyong korapsyon sa desilting,” she said.

Politiko (politics.com.ph), one of the blogs that reported on Robredo’s supposed criticism of Piñol’s project, defines itself as a “social news blog where politikos, their kin, friends and allies are the center of the universe.” It has an About page containing the names of its staff. It frequently uses sensational headlines in its articles.

Meanwhile, the author of the blog am-i-right-rightttt.blogspot.com is not disclosed. The blog carries the tagline, “looking at events from a different perspective,” while its articles often provoke partisan views. – Addie Pobre/Rappler.com