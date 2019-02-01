President Duterte's visit in 2018 coincides only with India's celebration of its Republic Day, an annual event in honor of the country’s constitution

Published 8:17 PM, February 01, 2019

Claim: A January 27 post by Facebook user Jojit P. Marapao claimed that India declared a national holiday in honor of visiting President Rodrigo Duterte.

The post contained two photos of Duterte being welcomed in India by a huge crowd. Its caption read: “President #RodyDuterte in India,,. Hindi lang #RedCarpet kundi may #StreetParty party at #Ginawang #Holiday ng #India and kanyang #Pagbisita,,. He’s a legend Proud #Pinoy.” (President Rody Duterte in India…Not just a red carpet but also a street party and India even declared a holiday because of his visit. He’s a legend. Proud to be Pinoy.)

The post initially garnered comments praising Duterte and has had more than a thousand likes and around 7,000 shares since it was published. The claim has also been spreading on Twitter, while websites such as Daily Info and Bayang Pilipinas reported it as news supposedly.

This claim has been submitted by readers for verification.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: India did not declare a holiday in honor of Duterte’s visit.

Duterte’s January 2018 visit coincided with the country’s celebration of its Republic Day, an annual event in honor of the country’s constitution.

The photos were taken, as originally published by the Philippine Presidential Communications Operations Office, when Duterte attended India's Republic Day on January 26, 2018. The event was held during the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit with 9 other Southeast Asian leaders.

The image of Duterte stepping out of a car was originally captioned: “President Rodrigo Roa Duterte arrives at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi for his attendance to the India Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2018.”

The second photo which showed huge crowds in the streets was captioned: “The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi is crowded with revelers to witness the India Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2018. President Rodrigo Roa Duterte was among the distinguished guests who joined the celebration.”

– Addie Pobre/ Rappler.com