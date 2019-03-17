A video embedded in several websites is a report about a rape case in Bulacan, not in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Published 4:10 PM, March 17, 2019

Claim: Several Facebook pages posted links to websites which featured a video on the supposed arrest last Wednesday, March 13, of suspects involved in raping and killing 16-year-old girl Christine Silawan in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Facebook page OFW Kalog Music posted a link supposedly from bir-gov.ph, but redirects to media.newsplustogo. Below is a screenshot of the claim.

Other domains which contain the same claim include news5.latestnewstv.info, supertrend.wikibunny.info, balitangtotoo.info, and articles.thetmz.info. These sites have clickbait content directing to articles full of ads. The video is also clickbait; it requires one to share it first to Facebook before the video can be fully viewed.

The claim was spotted through CrowdTangle with 9 posts generating over 12,256 interactions.

Rating: FALSE

The Facts: The video embedded in the websites is a report about a rape case in Bulacan, not in Cebu. It was uploaded by GMA News on July 14, 2018, on its official YouTube account.

The thumbnail which appeared in the posts also came from a different source. Based on a reverse image search done by AFP Fact Check, this leads to a YouTube video on August 30, 2018, showing a group of teenagers who were arrested for using marijuana.

In the Cebu rape-slay case, a suspect identified as Jonas Bueno was arrested in Davao City last Friday, March 15.

According to an Inquirer report, witnesses told authorities in Lapu-Lapu City that 3 men were seen with Silawan before she was found lifeless last Monday, March 11. – Glenda Marie Castro/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.