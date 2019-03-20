The Immaculate Conception Major Seminary is in fact against death penalty

Published 3:45 PM, March 20, 2019

Claim: The Facebook page Duterte Diehard Supporter claimed in a post that the seminarians of the Immaculate Conception Major Seminary support death penalty.

The post's photo showed the seminarians holding a tarpaulin that says: "Hindi lahat sinabi ng pari tama. Mag-isip din kayo! #YesToDeathPenalty." (Not everything that a priest says is true. Be discerning.)

The post has been on Facebook since March 2017, and has been circulating with around 3,400 reactions, 700 comments, and 15,000 shares.

Last March 18, the page PRRD-The Greatest reshared the post.

Rappler received an e-mail submitting the Duterte Diehard Supporter's post for verification. At the same time, we spotted in Crowdtangle that the post was indeed reshared by the page PRRD-The Greatest.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The photo in the Duterte Diehard Supporter's post is a manipulated version of a photo that accompanied the March 24, 2017 statement of the Immaculate Conception Major Seminary on its Facebook page.

The seminarians in the photo were actually against death penalty.

They were in fact holding a tarpaulin that said: "Hindi lahat ng legal, tama. Death penalty maling-mali! #NoToDeathPenalty." (Not all legal is moral. Death penalty is very wrong! #NoToDeathPenalty.)

"Our community speaks on behalf of the poor who will suffer most because of the measure. We stand for life. We stand for the dignity of the Human Person. We oppose death penalty," the caption of the seminary's post reads.

On March 18, the seminary's Facebook page flagged the Duterte Die Hard's post as fake, reaffirming the seminarians' stand on the natural beginning and end of human life.

"The Immaculate Conception Major Seminary community would like to reaffirm its stand about the value and dignity of human life from its natural beginning to its natural end and the credibility and lawfulness of the due process of law." – Addie Pobre/ Rappler.com