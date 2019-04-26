The Philippine Star, Inquirer, and Manila Bulletin all reported on this

Published 7:20 PM, April 26, 2019

Claim: A post on the Facebook page President Rodrigo "Rody" Roa Duterte Supporters claims that the Philippines' "big media companies" did not report that the country was ranked 50th best in the world.

The article that accompanied the post was from viraltoponline.xyz. The article was published on Wednesday, April 24.

It said that the Philippines was ranked 50th best country by the US News and World Report. Their source, which was embedded in the story, was the government-owned People's Television Network (PTV).

Since it was posted on April 24, the Facebook post has been shared more than 200 times.

This claim was spotted by Rappler's fact checking team on Crowdtangle.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: At least 3 news media companies in the Philippines reported on the country's ranking in the 2019 US News and World Report.

The PTV news report was not published on the same day as the viraltoponline.xyz article. It was published on Facebook on January 26.

The Philippine Star and the Inquirer's websites also published articles on the ranking on January 26.

Manila Bulletin, on the other hand, reported on the ranking on January 28.

The Philippines ranked 50th out of 80 countries in the 2019 US News and World Report. This was a drop from 49th out of 80 countries in 2018.

Best Countries is an annual report published by the US News and World Report in partnership with brand research company BAV Group and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

US News and World describes its Best Countries ranking as a "rankings, news, and analysis project created to capture how countries are perceived on a global scale."

In an article on their methodology, they explained that the 80 countries are scored on 65 attributes by 20,000 people across the globe. – Vernise L. Tantuco/Rappler.com

If you suspect a Facebook page, group, account, a website, or an article is spreading false information, let Rappler know by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.