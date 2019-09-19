Claim: Senator Risa Hontiveros supposedly called for the ouster of President Rodrigo Duterte by staging another EDSA People Power Revolution.

The website pinastrends.xyz posted a blog entry on September 14 with a title that read:

“Look: Honteviros, Nanawagan Ng Edsa People Power Para Patalsikan Ang Pangulo Sa Pagiging Diktador! (Look: Hontiveros called for EDSA People Power to oust the president for being a dictator!)





The same claim was posted by newsboxesph.blogspot.com on August 29.

The claim was spotted through CrowdTangle, a tool that identifies trending content on Facebook. As of writing, the claim has been shared on Facebook 79 times, accumulating total interactions (shares, reactions, and comments) of 13,3117.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Hontiveros never made this statement.

In a message to Rappler, Hontiveros' office denied the claim and said, “the senator respects the legal processes of the government.”

The Senate's official website has not published any press release in relation to this alleged statement by Hontiveros. Rappler checked for news reports on the senator's statements but none contained a call for Duterte's ouster through people power.

Rappler asked the Facebook page Duterte News Trends – the newsboxesph.blogspot.com's account – for their source of the statement. But they did not reply. They did not also specify in their post where the statement was made. The website does not contain any other information about how their authors can be reached.

The websites pinastrends.xyz and newsboxesph.blogspot.com have spread false claims before. Rappler previously fact-checked their claim that Leni Robredo spent over P200 million for her LA trip.

Both websites have a disclaimer typical of many hoax sites Rappler has fact checked. The disclaimer says, "Contributed articles does (sic) not reflect the view of duterteglobalnews.blogspot.com. This website cannot guarantee the legitimacy of some of the information contributed to us. You may do additional research if you find some information doubtful." – Glenda Marie Castro/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.