MANILA, Philippines – Members of the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) from all over the world will be spotting false or misleading claims made by top officials during the 2019 United Nations General Assembly.

The IFCN said 23 fact-checking organizations from 17 countries have agreed to cooperate and make sure speeches made by politicians will not breed disinformation. Starting Tuesday, September 24, each organization is tasked to monitor the statements made by their own national representatives during the international event which is taking place in New York.

In the Philippines, Rappler and Vera Files are part of this worldwide fact-checking effort. These two organizations are the only verified signatories to the IFCN in the country.

The outputs of the involved organizations will be shared with the other groups within the network and will be translated and republished in other countries. In case of errors, all corrections should also be made available to all the fact checkers that republished the material.

The IFCN said claims that have an international impact will be prioritized over those that only have local or regional concerns. “By doing so, the alliance establishes itself as an attempt to fight mis/disinformation that can be widely spread in events like this one, where top politicians make long speeches and are internationally heard,” wrote IFCN Associate Director Cristina Tardáguila in an article.

All fact checkers involved in this initiative have agreed to a set of terms proposed by the IFCN.

Apart from Rappler and Vera Files, the other fact checkers part of the project are:

BD FactCheck ( Bangladesh)

Istinomjer (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Agência Lupa (Brazil)

Aos Fatos (Brazil)

Agence Science-Presse (Canada)

Correctiv (Germany)

Vishvas News (India)

The Quint (India)

Boom (India)

Factnameh (Iran)

PesaCheck (Kenya)

Vistinomer (Macedonia)

Dubawa (Nigeria)

Demagog (Poland)

Maldita.es (Spain)

Newtral (Spain)

NewstoF/ SNUFactCheck (South Korea)

SNUFactCheck (South Korea) Doğruluk Payı (Turkey)

FactCheck.org (USA)

PolitiFact (USA)

Efecto Cocuyo ( Venezuela)

The outputs can be closely monitored on social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, with the hashtag #UNAssemblyFacts. – Rappler.com