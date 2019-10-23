Claim: Filipino actress Claudine Barretto was found “dead on the spot” after the car she was riding was shot multiple times at Mindanao Avenue corner Tandang Sora, Quezon City, on Friday, October 18.

The claim came from a video, which looked like a news report from ABS-CBN’s TV Patrol, on the website manila.tv-patrol.com. The headline read, “Ambush: Claudine Barretto, patay matapos pagbabarilin habang sakay ng kotse (Claudine Barretto dead after being shot multiple times while inside the car).” At the upper left of the video was a photo of Barretto in a hospital bed.

When shared on Facebook, the title of the article shows "DEAD ON THE SPOT."

Facebook Claim Check, the social media network’s tool that identifies suspicious posts shared across the platform, flagged at least 19 different links that spread this claim on Facebook.

The video on manila.tv-patrol.com plays the video for 5 seconds, but then requires the viewer to log in to Facebook and share the video on their timelines before the rest of the 26-second clip can be played.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Claudine Barretto is still alive. No news reports from any reliable media organizations have announced her death as of writing. The actress still posts on her verified Instagram account and is still being quoted by local media as of October 23.

Barretto's latest Instagram post as of writing was shared on October 23, which was a photo of her father who recently died. She also was still able to give an interview with DZMM, ABS-CBN's AM radio station, on October 22 to air her side amid controversies surrounding her family. (READ: TIMELINE: The Barretto family feud)

Meanwhile, the image used in the video was a real photo of Barretto, but was taken on October 17 after the tension between her sisters Gretchen and Marjorie during their father's wake. (READ: Here’s a summary of Marjorie Barretto’s ‘tell-all’ interview)

The actress was rushed to the hospital after feeling dizzy, but was still able to post to Instagram after, according to an ABS-CBN report.

The rest of the video clip from manila.tv-patrol.com does not complete the news report even after the viewer shares it on Facebook. Rather, it only shows an irrelevant photo and plays it for the remaining 21 seconds. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.