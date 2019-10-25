Claim: Filipino actress Shaina Magdayao was rushed to the hospital due to hypothyroidism, but was declared dead on arrival.

Facebook Claim Check, the social network’s monitoring tool that identifies potentially dubious content shared across the platform, flagged at least 51 different links related to this.

These links belong to 7 unique domains: balitang247.pepetv.info, cnnworld.patrol-news.com, gmanews.balitng247tv.info, gmanewsnetwork.pepetv.info, manila.tv-patrol.com, phbalita.hetongbago.com, and thetrue.i-witnesstv.com.

When clicked, these links redirect to these websites’ pages that show a video of what looks like a clip from a news report. The video plays for a few seconds, then requires the viewer to share the post on their own Facebook accounts to “uncover” the rest of the clip.

The claim was first shared on Facebook on October 19, based on Claim Check data. Readers also emailed Rappler for verification.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Shaina Magdayao is alive. No legitimate news organization has announced her passing as of writing, and the actress is still very much active on her official and verified social networking account.

On October 23, the actress was seen in a photoshoot for a local fashion brand. Her makeup artist that day also posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram, to which the actress commented using her verified account: “Thank you for today.”

Moreover, although the links that posted the false claims look confusingly similar to the official websites of legitimate news organizations, the videos on their websites are not authentic clips of news reports. When fully played, the videos only show a montage of Magdayao’s photos captioned with texts that say she’s dead, without providing proof or any other basis.

In 2017, Magdayao first disclosed that she was diagnosed with hypothyroidism and said she’d been taking maintenance medicines. In June 2019, she confidently said in an Instagram post: “For the first time in years – I FEEL HEALTHY.” – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.