Claim: Following the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that struck Tulunan, North Cotabato, a magnitude 8.0 earthquake will soon follow, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

A post by Facebook page Ozamiz Spy posted this claim on October 29, warning Mindanao residents to “prepare for the worst” and keep their mobile phones and first aid kits at hand.

“Mati, Davao, Tulunan, Sarangani, and Zamboanga fault lines can generate up to 8 magnitude earthquakes and thousands of aftershocks. Please be ready at all costs, it was been (sic) proven by Digos veteran seismologists,” the post read, which was attributed to the NDRRMC.

The post got over 1,000 shares as of writing. It was flagged by Claim Check, Facebook’s dashboard tool that identifies potentially dubious posts spread on the platform.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The NDRRMC did not announce such warning. Rather, they published on their official website and social media accounts that these messages are hoaxes and should not be believed.

“The NDRRMC does not send messages of that sort. Currently, there is no technology that allows the prediction of earthquakes. Your NDRRMC will NEVER send baseless messages that will only spread fear among our people,” the NDRRMC said.

The council added that the emergency alert and warning messages they send to the public come from surveillance or warning agencies such as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) and Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

“The NDRRM Operations Center did not receive such advisory from Phivolcs nor did the Council request transmission of the same by the telcos to their subscribers,” the NDRRMC added.

On October 16, a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the area of Tulunan, North Cotabato. Nearly two weeks after, another magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the same area and affected other parts of Mindanao, killing at least 6 and injuring around 50 people. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.