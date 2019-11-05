Claim: Facebook page Thinking Class of the Philippines posted a quote card on October 1 showing a photo of Kabataan party-list representative Sarah Elago and a text that reads: “Walang kinabukasan ang kabataan kay Duterte (The youth have no future with Duterte).”

The claim was spotted through the social media monitoring tool CrowdTangle. It has drawn at least 2,142 reactions, 304 comments, and 213 shares.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Sarah Elago was misquoted. The quote stemmed from her old speech for the Independence Day rally in 2018 where she said that the youth have no bright future because of the administration's policies. She made no mention of Duterte.

In June 2018, Kabataan party-list held a #HINDINPENDENCEDay (Not independence Day) protest in the Chinese consulate in Manila for the 120th anniversary of the proclamation of Philippine independence.

The progressive group uploaded a 5-minute video on June 12, 2018 showing Elago criticizing the policies of the administration.

Below is the transcript of the part of the video that refers to the quote:

“Ang mga kabataan sa ngayon ay walang magandang kinabukasan dahil sa pagpapatuloy ng pagpapatupad ng mga reporma na katulad ng K to 12 na sinalaksak sa lalamunan ng ating mga kabataan, ng mga guro, ng sektor ng edukasyon, upang mag-ambag sa pagpapalaki ng reserba ng lakas paggawa na nagpapatuloy sa pambabarat ng sahod ng ating mga manggagawa.”

(The youth today have no bright future because of the implementation of reforms like K to 12 which [the administration] continues to impose on the youth, on teachers, and on the education sector, to contribute to the expansion of the labor sector that continues to be stingy with the pay of our workers).

The quote also appeared to have been a twisted version of Abante.com's report published in 2018 with a headline: "Elago: Walang kinabukasan ang mga kabataan sa polisiya ni Duterte (Elago: the youth have no future with Duterte’s policies)."

Vera Files had also debunked the claim on October 30. However, there are Facebook pages that still continue to repost the claim.

This is not the first time that false quotes have been attributed to Elago. Rappler previously fact-checked a claim of her supposed "response" to parents of student activists in August 2019. — Glenda Marie Castro/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.