Claim: Actress Rufa Mae Quinto died, according to website kardashianisinthebuilding.com.

The website posted an undated video that supposedly contained news about the death of the 41-year-old actress. The 5-second video showed a still image of what looked like a crime scene where a cop was standing in front of a dead person lying on a bunk bed.

The post was titled, "Breaking News: Rufa Mae Quinto Natagpuang Patay sa Loob ng Kanyang Kwarto." (Breaking News: Rufa Mae Quinto found dead inside her room.)

According to Facebook Claim-Check, a tool that identifies potential false claims spreading on the platform, the post was first shared on social media on November 11. The claim has been posted 6 times by the same site.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: No credible media reports validate the claim about the demise of Rufa Mae Quinto. Her recent social media posts on Instagram and Twitter showed that the actress was in the United States with her family when the claim was posted.

Using Google reverse image search, Rappler found the original video that matches the still image used in the claim.

The actual video dated October 7, 2018, was a news report from GMA News TV daily noontime newscast Balitanghali. The report said that a dead woman suspected of being a victim of a robbery-homicide was found inside her rented room in Sampaloc, Manila.

A still image extracted from the original video was used in the clickbait content. While the edited video is being played, a warning message pops up and says that the user must share it first on Facebook to watch the rest of the video. (READ: WATCH: What's wrong with clickbait headlines?)

Local celebrities have been victims of death hoaxes recently like Bamboo Mañalac, Shaina Magdayao, and Claudine Barretto.

Records from WhoIs, a public database for domain registration details, showed that the website kardashianisinthebuilding.com was created only on October 23, 2019. The website's homepage does not also contain contact information or the name of authors to make it a reliable site. – Glenda Marie Castro/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.