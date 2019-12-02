Claim: A chain message sent via SMS (text message) and reposted in social media says the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will be "cutting power" ahead of Typhoon Tisoy.

These text messages started going around on Monday, December 2. At that point, the typhoon's eyewall had hit Northern Samar, but has yet to make actual landfall by afternoon to early evening, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

Storm warning signals have already been raised in many areas around the country, with Metro Manila and many parts of Calabarzon under Signal Number 2 as of 8 pm.

The text message advised readers to charge their devices, because the power company supposedly said it will cut off power "pag lumakas hangin" or when the wind blows stronger "for the safety of the public." The information supposedly came "from someone who works in Meralco."

It also claimed that Meralco was "100% sure that power will be cut tomorrow" or Tuesday, December 3, citing someone "at a Meralco presscon."

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Meralco says it will not cut power to areas unaffected by the typhoon.

In social media posts on Facebook and Twitter on Monday, Meralco said they are "continuously monitoring Typhoon Tisoy and we are anticipating that some areas of our franchise may be affected."

"Please note that WE WILL NOT shut off power to any unaffected area," they added.

#TisoyPH Advisory: Meralco is continuously monitoring typhoon Tisoy and we are anticipating that some areas of our franchise may be affected. Please note that WE WILL NOT shut off power to any unaffected area. — MERALCO (@meralco) December 2, 2019

In another reply to a tweet, Meralco said it will "only shut off [electricity] in areas affected by emergency line trouble." (You can read more about frequently asked questions to Meralco in this page.)

Hi there! Please note that we will only shut off electricty in areas affected by emergency line trouble. Continue to check our FB and twitter pages for updates. — MERALCO (@meralco) December 2, 2019

Nonetheless, in a November 29 press release, Meralco said it was "prepared to declare [a] general state of alert and is gearing all efforts to prepare its systems and personnel to immediately respond to power outages that may result from Typhoon Tisoy."

Meralco also advised the public to follow safety tips on using electrical devices and appliances in case there will be flooding, to keep all channels of communication open and ready, and to monitor radio stations and news outlets should power interruptions occur. – Rappler.com

