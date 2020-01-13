Claim: Claims circulating on social media on Monday, January 13, said that Taal Volcano is already at Alert Level 5.

Rappler received a number of social media posts that made this claim through email. Facebook's monitoring tool Claim Check also spotted this claim.

All the posts that make this claim have a similar copy and say that they got their information from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Collectively, these posts have been shared more than 4,000 times as of posting.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: NDRRMC did not release this update. As of January 13, 5 pm, Taal Volcano is still on Alert Level 4.

On the same day, NDRRMC issued a statement confirming that the volcano is still on Alert level 4.

In their statement, they asked Filipinos to rely only on official releases from the NDRRMC and the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) for announcements. – Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com