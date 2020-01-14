MANILA, Philippines – Everybody is on full alert after Taal Volcano in Batangas spewed ash and lava on Sunday, January 12, and Monday, January 13. (READ: FAST FACTS: What you should know about Taal Volcano)

Amid the panic over evacuation and safety measures, many social media users posted or shared unverified claims about heightened alert levels, false tsunamis, and earthquake warnings, and even images of maps and volcanoes that do not accurately represent Taal Volcano.

While some of these posts may have had good intentions, misinformation brings about more harm than good. Rumors and false information spread widely on social media could threaten safety and induce panic and fear among the public.

Below, we debunked some of the widespread claims that we either spotted or were sent to us by our readers.

1. FALSE: 'Photo' of Taal Volcano eruption

Claim: An image of a volcano erupting on Sunday, January 12, is supposedly that of Taal Volcano.

The facts: The photo is not Taal Volcano, it is the Santiaguito lava dome of the Santa Maria Volcano in Guatemala.

2. FALSE: 'Magnitude 7.8 earthquake on January 15' after Taal eruption

Claim: A magnitude 7.8 earthquake will supposedly hit on Wednesday, January 15, affecting 15 cities in Luzon.

The facts: Claims alluding to expected earthquake schedules have been debunked repeatedly by Rappler. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has also repeatedly pointed out that there is no available technology that could accurately predict when earthquakes will strike.

3. PARTLY FALSE: Mayon Volcano status 'raised' to Alert Level 2

Claim: The alert status of Mayon Volcano has "now" been raised to Alert Level 2 following the phreatic or steam-blast eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday, January 12.

The facts: Mayon Volcano has been on Alert Level 2 since March 29, 2018, and this has remained unchanged, even after Taal spewed ash on Sunday, January 12.

4. PARTLY FALSE: Pacific Ring of Fire 'now active'

Claim: A number of Facebook posts say that the recent volcanic activity of Mt Shintake in Japan, Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico, and Taal Volcano in the Philippines means that the Pacific Ring of Fire is "active."

The facts: The Pacific Ring of Fire is an area characterized by frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. There can be several volcanic eruptions around the world on any given day.

5. FALSE: Kim Atienza, BBC 'reported about phone emitting radiation'

Claim: A chain message circulated through messaging apps claims that ABS-CBN weatherman Kuya Kim Atienza and television network BBC warned the public to turn off their cellphones between 10:30 pm and 3:30 am because those units could emit strong radiation within that span of time due to cosmic rays and "nucli atomic."

The facts: The chain message is an old, previously-debunked claim. ABS-CBN weatherman Kuya Kim Atienza denied the claim in his tweet dated January 12, 2020.

6. FALSE: 'NDRRMC update' on Taal Alert Level 5

Claim: Claims circulating on social media on Monday, January 13, say that Taal Volcano is already at Alert Level 5.

The facts: NDRRMC did not release this update. As of January 13, 5 pm, Taal Volcano is still on Alert Level 4.

7. FALSE: ‘Photo’ of lightning streaks during Taal Volcano eruption

Claim: Facebook page Philippine Weather System/Earthquake Update posted a photo of what looks like volcanic smoke mixed with lightning streaks, and says it is a photo of Taal Volcano.

The facts: The photo was taken in Chile, not in the Philippines, by award-winning Chilean freelance photographer Francisco Negroni. It was a photo of the Calbuco Volcano erupting in southern Chile in April 2015. A reverse image search shows copies of the photo had been available online as early as December 2015.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.