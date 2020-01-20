Claim: A number of Facebook users posted photos of Binintiang Malaki claiming that this is not Taal Volcano.

One version of this claim includes several photos, one of which is an aerial photo view of Taal's Volcano Island. In the aerial view, Binintiang Malaki is marked with a yellow circle. The text next to it says: "this is what we were taught as Taal Volcano." In another part of the photo, an arrow pointing to the main crater of Taal is labeled "the real Taal volcano."

Another version of the claim posted by several Facebook users shows an image of Binintiang Malaki with text that reads "This is not the Taal Crater. This is 'Binintiang Malaki'." Another text on the image says, “We have been duped by postcards and images of fake Taal. This area has several craters, and one of them is the 'Binintiang Malaki.'”



The first claim was emailed a reader to factcheck@rappler.com. It was also spotted through Facebook Claim Check, a tool that identifies potential false posts spreading on social media.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Taal Volcano has 47 craters, and Binintiang Malaki is among them. Taal is said to have erupted through this crater at least twice.

What is currently erupting is Taal's main crater. However, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), Taal Volcano is classified as a complex volcano system. This means the volcano does not have only one main vent, but several through which it can spew ash, lava, or magma.

Binintiang Malaki's first recorded eruption was in 1707. It is said that this eruption led to its formation. Aside from the 1707 eruption, Binintiang Malaki also exploded in 1715. (READ: TIMELINE: Taal Volcano eruptions since 1572).

This claim was originally posted by Facebook page Sa Ngalan Ng Gobyerno on August 1, 2017 as supposed trivia. According to its post, it is not correct to point out that Binintiang Malaki is the Taal Volcano. The claim resurfaced and spread on Facebook after the dormant volcano began erupting on Sunday, January 12. – Glenda Marie Castro/Rappler.com