Claim: Protesters were paid P10,000 for protesting the possible shutdown of ABS-CBN.

Facebook user Ecner Nas Esoj posted the video on Friday, February 21, with this text: "10K ang bayad pala sa rally sa ABS? Pakinggan ang usapan. Yung boses familiar." (People at the ABS rally were paid P10,000? Listen to the conversation. The voice sounds familiar.)

The post had the caption: "10k? Hindi na masama. Easy money para sa #pawoke rally na 'yan!" (10,000? That's not bad. Easy money for that rally pretending to be woke.)

As of Tuesday, February 25, the video had acquired 7,800 views, 401 shares, 100 reactions, and 17 comments.

A reader emailed the claim to Rappler for verification. Facebook Claim Check, a monitoring tool that detects posts with potentially false information, also flagged it.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The number 10,000 referred to the viewers of a live video of the rally. The video accompanying the claim was cut from the live video posted by the "It's Showtime" Facebook page.

The cut video started with a dialogue between one person who said, "Ilan ang viewers mo (How many viewers do you have)?" and another responding "9k (9,000)." Afterward, the person holding the camera said "Naka-10k na ako! (I got 10,000 already!)" and another responded, "Ako na magla-live, exposure 'yan, sampung libo 'yan eh (I'll be the one to livestream, that's exposure, that's 10,000)."

The dialogue ended with a person saying, "'Wag kang maingay, ang dami mong sinasabi (Be quiet, you're talking too much.)"

The "It's Showtime" Facebook page posted the original video during the protest against the possible ABS-CBN shutdown held last Friday. (LOOK: Stars rally in support of ABS-CBN franchise renewal)

In the original video, the dialogue was shortly followed by Showtime Bidaman finalist Eris Aragoza saying, "Hello sa 11k viewers (Hello to the 11,000 viewers)." As of Tuesday, the original video had acquired 1.3 million views.

ABS-CBN is facing a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida with the Supreme Court for alleged violations of franchise terms. However, the Senate committee on public services' hearing on Monday, February 24, revealed that ABS-CBN did not breach any laws and franchise terms.

In the Senate public services committee hearing, concerned agencies confirmed that the media giant fully complied with government tax requirements and general labor standards, among others.

Moreover, the Kapamilya Box Office pay-per-view service, which Calida questioned in his quo warranto case, was found to be compliant with franchise laws that covered commercial purposes.

ABS-CBN's franchise is set to end on May 4. While Congress has yet to approve any bills that would renew the network's franchise, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Congress may opt to authorize the National Telecommunications Commission to grant a provisional permit so that ABS-CBN may continue operations even after its franchise lapses. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com