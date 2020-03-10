Claim: Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go supposedly said that civil service eligibility could be given to Chinese workers in place of "whining" government workers.

Around March 1, a graphic carrying a photo of Go beside a quote saying, "Eh 'di bigyan natin ng Civil Service Eligibility ang mga Chinese workers (So let's give civil service eligibility to Chinese workers) to replace those whining government employees. I will propose that to the President."

The graphic further said that the senator was "speaking on behalf of Chinese nationals."

The graphic was shared by Facebook pages like Kaya Di Umuunlad Pilipinas and Laban ng Pilipino, Laban sa Baliw na Pangulo. As of posting, the first Facebook page's post has received at least 509 reactions and 211 comments, and has been shared around 364 times. The second page's post has gotten at least 183 reactions, 61 comments, and around 86 shares as of posting.

These posts were flagged by Facebook's Claim Check dashboard for verification.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: There is no news report or statement that carries this alleged quote in the graphic. It is far from the senator's recent actual advice to government workers who were complaining over low pay.

The Facebook posts also did not point to a source to show where Go said the alleged quote.

In a Manila Bulletin report on February 28, Go addressed government workers who were "whining" over low salaries, but suggested that they should give way to people more willing to serve the public.

"There are many Filipinos who want to enter government service and truly serve. To those who are not contented because of low pay, leave your posts and give them to those who want to serve and have no plans to get rich," Go said in Filipino, which the news report translated.

Go issued this comment in light of the "pastillas" bribery scandal at the Bureau of Immigration, where Chinese workers had breezed past immigration checks to work in Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) in the country.

A group of immigration officers pushed for a salary increase and better benefits amid the scandal, reported The Philippine Star on February 26. The group's leader also maintained that while the recent removal of overtime pay demoralized immigration officers, it should not be an excuse for them to engage in corrupt acts.

Rappler reached out to Facebook pages Laban ng Pilipino, Laban sa Baliw na Pangulo and Kaya Di Umuunlad Pilipinas asking for the source of the quote on their posts, but they have yet to respond as of writing. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.