Claim: The child of the Greenhills hostage-taker Alchie Paray died recently, according to a post on Facebook.

One post on the page Outlawz Underground said that the child was in the hospital during the hostage-taking and when Paray was fired from his job. The child died after the hostage-taking.

The full post read: "Pumanaw na ang anak ng security guard na nang hostage sa V-Mall Greenhills, nasa hospital at nag-aagaw buhay ang bata nang mga oras na tinanggal siya sa trabaho at araw ng kanyang panghohostage, nakakadurog ng puso nagawa niya 'yon dahil sobra na siyang ginipit."

(The child of the security guard who took hostages at V-Mall Greenhills has died, the child was fighting for life at the hospital when he was fired from his job and on the day of the hostage-taking, it's heartbreaking, he did that because he was pushed against the wall.)

The post included 3 photos of Paray: one with him being arrested, another with him at a child's wake or funeral, and one of him receiving a birthday cake.

Since it was posted on Friday, March 6, it has gotten reactions more than 151,000 times, was commented on more than 23,000 times, and shared more than 80,000 times.

The page Outlawz Underground was created on May 14, 2019 and has 9,728 followers as of this posting. It describes itself as a personal blog, saying in its "About" section, "this is just for fun."

The image of Paray at a wake was also posted by Facebook user Beeybi Maine, who said "R.I.P baby. Condolence to the family and the brave man Alchie Paray."

A Google reverse image search shows that the same claim was shared on March 6 by Facebook user Beeybi Maine and the pages YouTube Videos II, Philippines Flash Report, and Isko Moreno Supporters. Together, these have been shared more than 7,400 times.

It was also carried by the websites omgbalita.net and pinasbalita.org, which have received 276,799 and 33 total Facebook interactions respectively, according to CrowdTangle.

This post was flagged by Claim Check, Facebook's fact checking tool.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Paray's child died two years ago, according to San Juan Police Chief Colonel Jimmy Santos. Paray himself confirmed this, Santos said. (TIMELINE: Hostage-taking incident in Greenhills mall)

Paray, 40, took around 30 hostages at V-Mall at the Greenhills Shopping Center on Monday, March 2. He was arrested on the same day.

After setting his hostages free, he took a mic and spoke about his bosses' alleged unfair treatment of him and his fellow guards. Paray said a tenant had bribed one of them to have him reassigned.

The San Juan City Police Office has filed a criminal complaint against Paray, accusing him of the following: frustrated murder, illegal detention, illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of firearms, and illegal possession of a bladed weapon.

This is not the first false claim that has spread about Paray. Rappler previously fact-checked a claim that Paray was found dead in his jail cell. No reliable news website has reported on Paray's death and the claim used a news report from 2018 about a different man who died in police custody.

Rappler has reached out to the page Outlawz Underground but has only received an automated response. They did, however, remove the caption on their Facebook post without explanation. – Vernise L Tantuco/Rappler.com

