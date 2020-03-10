Claim: “An entire family” in Santolan, Pasig, is “confirmed to be infected” with the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to what looked like a breaking news graphic from GMA News.

A graphic bearing GMA’s logo reads: “JUST IN: Isang buong pamilya kumpirmadong infected ng CoVID-19 sa Santolan, Pasig City. Pinapayuhan lahat ng residente na mag-ingat dahil lubhang meron ng outbreak sa kanilang lugay.” The graphic had noticeable misspellings and grammatical errors.

(An entire family is confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 in Santolan, Pasig City. All residents are advised to take precautions because there is already a serious outbreak in their area.)

Two readers emailed the graphic to Rappler for verification on Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10. One was an image file and another is a link to a Facebook post.

Facebook’s monitoring tool Claim Check flagged another post containing the same graphic, which was also shared on March 9. However, the posts have already been taken down from Facebook as of Tuesday afternoon.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto called the graphic a “fake ‘GMA’ post.” Moreover, the social media team of GMA News said they did not release the “JUST IN” graphic that circulated online.

In a tweet on March 10, Sotto refuted the claims that an entire family in Pasig has been infected with the novel coronavirus. He said, in all caps: “Ano ba ang napapala ng mga gumagawa ng mga fake news katulad nitong fake ‘GMA’ post na ‘to?”

(What do these fake news purveyors get from spreading false claims like this?)

ANO BA ANG NAPAPALA NG MGA GUMAGAWA NG MGA FAKE NEWS KATULAD NITONG FAKE "GMA" POST NA TO pic.twitter.com/jIHDrlhPlZ — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 9, 2020

In an email to Rappler, GMA’s social media team also said they did not release the graphic. “No, it did not come from us. The one who posted this used our breaking news poster for their announcement,” said Justin Joyas, head of GMA’s social media for news.

On Tuesday afternoon, when the graphic spread, the Department of Health (DOH) announced that the number of confirmed cases in the country spiked to 20 – double the number of cases reported the day before.

Among these, one patient is confined in Medical City Pasig, and another patient is a Pasig resident but confined in St. Luke’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Later on Monday night, another 4 cases were added – bringing the total number to 24.

As of Tuesday, March 10, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines is at 33, 9 cases more than the previous day. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

