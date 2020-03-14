MANILA, Philippines – A lot of misinformation and disinformation have spread in the online space and various messaging channels since the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

As a verified signatory to Poynter's International Fact Checking Network (IFCN), Rappler has debunked over 20 false claims about the new virus since January 2020.

This first episode of 'Yung Totoo? discusses our fact checking process and the disinformation trends we see about the virus.

What kinds of false information about it were shared on social media? Where do you find official and reliable information? What are the effects of spreading hoaxes? And more importantly, how can you detect the lies from the truth?

'Yung Totoo? is Rappler's podcast that discusses interesting things that our fact checkers usually don’t get to discuss in their fact check articles – such as the recurring false claims about current issues, the tactics used to spread disinformation, and the narrative these hoaxes paint.

Listen in through the player above! – Rappler.com