Claim: 11 coronavirus patients visited malls and hotels in Metro Manila that are part of a "confidential list."

A message with different variations circulated on Facebook saying a club and members of the Department of Health (DOH) traced the novel coronavirus and provided a list of malls and hotels to avoid.

The text read: "Dito nag-iikot 'yung mga naging positive ng NCOVid-19 (sic). This is very confidential 'di pa nilalabas ng DOH. As of today they have discovered 11 positive individuals at dito sila nag-ikot."

(Those who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease visited these places. This is very confidential and has not been released by the DOH. As of today they have discovered 11 positive individuals and this is where they have been.)

The message was sent to Rappler by a reader for verification. A post containing the message was also flagged by Facebook Claim Check, a monitoring tool that detects posts with potentially wrong information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The DOH has dismissed the message as fake. The malls and hotels in question have also not posted any advisories regarding possible infection.

In a statement, the DOH flagged the message as false, reminding the public to verify information through their official channels.

People who tested positive for the virus reside in the following local government units, among others:

Taguig

Rizal

Pasig City

Marikina City

Quezon City

San Juan City

Manila City

Makati City

Cavite

San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

Negros Oriental

Camarines Sur

Meanwhile, malls in the Philippines have implemented precautionary measures amid a spike in coronavirus cases in the country. These include temperature checks at mall entrances, installation of sanitary alcohol dispensers, and regular disinfection, among others.

As of March 12, health officials have confirmed at least 52 coronavirus cases in the country. – Rappler.com

