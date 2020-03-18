Claim: Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV allegedly posted a tweet saying that President Rodrigo Duterte is to blame for the calamities the country has been facing, including the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook page DU30 MEDIA Network posted a screenshot of the tweet on March 14. There was no timestamp included in the screenshot.

The tweet read: “Napansin ninyo mula ng umupo ang poon na si mr du30 ang dami daming kalamidad at sakuna sa ating bansa. Ang pagputok ng bulcan at maraming sunog sa bansa, lindol at ngayon may virus na covid-19 nakakalungkot isipin na may madadamay na kababayan natin dahil sa kagagawan ni mr du30.”

(Did you notice that when lord Duterte took office our country has faced a lot of calamities and disasters? The eruption of the volcano, the many fires and earthquakes, and now this virus called COVID-19. It’s sad to think that more of our countrymen will get affected because of Duterte’s doing.)

The tweet came from a Twitter account that has the username @andreza73268277.

Several readers sent the Facebook page’s post to Rappler’s email for verification. As of writing, the post had 208 shares, 851 comments, and over 1,000 reactions.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The tweet came from an account posing as Trillanes. Using his official Twitter account, the former senator explained how the username of the account is different from the one he’s using.

The former senator's real username is @TrillanesSonny, which was verified by Twitter. Verified accounts have a blue checkmark next to the users’ names.

“For info, this post did not come from me. Be vigilant against fake posts and fake news. Maitim ang budhi ng gumawa nito (The one who did this has no conscience),” Trillanes tweeted.

For info, this post did not come from me. Be vigilant against fake posts and fake news. Maitim ang budhi ng gumawa nito. pic.twitter.com/B9FJLi91aA — Sonny Trillanes IV (@TrillanesSonny) March 15, 2020

As of March 18, Twitter account @andreza73268277 is also no longer available. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

