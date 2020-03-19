Claim: Senator Risa Hontiveros said that she is "ready to get coughed on," and that "the police and military are more frightening than dying from the virus," according to a graphic that circulated on Facebook.

The graphic had an image of the senator and a quote that read: “Handa tayong magpaubo sa mukha para makita ng sambayanan na hindi tayo takot mamatay sa COVID19 bagkus mas nakakatakot pa ang mga kapulisan at militar na pinakalat nila sa lansangan.”

(We are ready to get coughed at on the face to show the people that we are not afraid to die of COVID19, and that the police and soldiers they've let loose on the streets are even more scary.)

The earliest post of the graphic was by Facebook Page POEA agencies on March 17, and has since gathered more than 300 reactions, 237 comments, and 456 shares.

Facebook users Shela Saveron and Shai B Bayle also shared the graphic, which has gathered 175 reactions, 62 comments, and 309 shares combined as of writing.

The graphic was sent by several users to Rappler via email for fact checking.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The senator did not say what was attributed to her in the graphic. She dismissed the graphic as "fake news" on her social media accounts.

“Sana po i-donate na lang para sa PPEs at pagkain ng ating mga health workers 'yung pambayad sa trolls at sa mga gumagawa ng fake news. Kailangan po natin magtulungan sa panahon ngayon.”

([We] should just donate the money for PPEs and food for our health workers instead of funding trolls and those who manufacture fake news. We need to help each other at this time.)

Rappler reached out to the two Facebook users to ask for their sources. One responded but failed to provide a source, and the other took down its post.

Hontiveros is the second opposition member targeted by false quotes about the 2019 novel coronavirus. Rappler also recently debunked a false quote attributed to Vice President Leni Robredo. – Rappler.com

