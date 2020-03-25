Claim: Globe Telecom is giving every subscriber free mobile load worth P500, according to several website links shared on Facebook.

When clicked, the webpages showed a video and text that read: “Globe Telecom will give a FREE 500 LOAD for every GLOBE users as a donation or help for our fellow Filipino because of COVID-19. Please WATCH THE FULL VIDEO on how to claim it and FOLLOW THE STEPS. Thank you for your non-stop support to GLOBE and keep safe.”

The videos, however, only played for a few seconds. A pop-up then appeared asking the viewer to share the link to Facebook to “uncover” the rest of the clip.

A reader emailed the claim to Rappler for verification. At least 13 unique links carrying this claim were also flagged by Claim Check, Facebook’s monitoring tool. All these links were from one website: abc-updates-news.xyz/.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: In a message sent to Rappler, Globe said the free P500 load to each user is not a legitimate offer from them.

The video embedded in the webpages also does not show how users can claim the free load. Instead, it links to an old video uploaded to Globe’s YouTube channel, which was about cloud analytics. It was uploaded on July 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, the real initiatives Globe has done amid the Luzon lockdown include giving free data access to reliable and verified news sources, and providing free and unlimited public wifi in selected hospitals, airports, and supermarkets.

Globe is also doing a donation drive through its app, where subscribers can donate reward points to extend help to medical workers in the country.

On March 24, Globe said they turned over P14.2 million to the Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation, Inc. – P9.2 million-worth of points from users and P5 million donation from Globe. – Pauline Macaraeg/Rappler.com

