Claim: Senator Manny Pacquiao was the only senator who responded to the coronavirus crisis.

Facebook user Michael John Gocela Sabio posted a photo of Pacquiao on March 24 with the following caption: "Out of 24 senators, tanging eto lang 'yung nagpaparamdam sa gitna ng krisis na 'to... Sir saludo 'ko sa inyo! Bus, COVID kits, donation binibigay niya. Kahit lagi siyang tampulan ng katatawanan sa socmed, kahit kinicriticize siya dahil sa level ng pinag-aralan niya, pinatunayan niyang may ibubuga siya. Siya lang ang may puso talaga sa mga senador... Long live Sir! God bless."

(Out of 24 senators, he is the only one who makes his presence felt in the midst of this crisis... Sir I salute you! He provided a bus, COVID kits, and donations. Even though he is ridiculed on social media, even though he is criticized because of his level of education, he proved that he has something to offer. He is the only one with a heart among the senators... Long live Sir! God bless.)

The Jack Ma Foundation partnered with the Manny Pacquiao Foundation to donate over 50,000 coronavirus testing kits to the Philippines. The Manny Pacquiao Foundation also donated 700,000 masks to the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Metro Manila Development Authority, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

As of posting, Sabio's post had gained 319,000 reactions, 33,000 comments, and 129,000 shares.

The post was flagged by Facebook Claim Check, a monitoring tool that detects posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: Other senators, and not just Pacquiao, also responded to the outbreak by providing aid to frontliners and those affected by the enhanced community quarantine, among others.

Senators, as part of Congress, are tasked to craft laws and legislate – not execute – policies. Nevertheless, aside from Pacquiao, a number of them also initiated projects to help support communities and frontliners affected by COVID-19.

Some senators, like Cynthia Villar, Pia Cayetano, Sonny Angara, Win Gatchalian and Bong Revilla Jr, distributed relief packs and supplies to affected sectors and/or frontliners in their respective jurisdictions. Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan started an initiative to link farmers with local government units and non-governmental organizations.

Others like senators Richard "Dick" Gordon and Grace Poe distributed medical supplies to various hospitals in Metro Manila. Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa also donated personal protective equipment to health workers in Laguna, while Senator Imee Marcos filed 3 bills in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Tuesday, March 31, health officials recorded 2,084 coronavirus cases in the country, with 88 deaths and 49 recoveries. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com