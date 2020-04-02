Claim: Over 200 doctors in Italy die every day due to coronavirus.

The website 9japlug.com published an article on March 24 with the headline, "More than 200 Doctors die daily in Italy, keep sharing and pray for God's intervention."

The article contained a photo of people wearing scrubs and lying down on the floor, with the text "#Coronavirus" imposed on it.

It read: "If you're not heartless, pass this information to at least 5 different groups. More than 200 doctors die daily in Italy. Keep sharing and pray for God's intervention. May their souls rest in peace."

According to social media tool Crowdtangle, the article was posted over 500 times on Facebook, gaining 146,166 interactions as of posting.

The article was flagged by Facebook Claim Check, a tool that detects posts with potentially false information.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: The total number of doctors in Italy who died due to the coronavirus is 66 as of Thursday, April 2.

On March 27, CNN reported that the Italian Association of Doctors said that 45 doctors died because of the virus. This death toll for doctors in Italy rose to 66 as of April 2, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, the photo used in the article was a screenshot from a Grey's Anatomy episode.

The death toll in Italy hit 13,115 as of Thursday. In response, the country extended its lockdown until April 13.

Over 900,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded around the world, with a death toll of almost 46,000. – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com