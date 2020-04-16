Claim: Gloria "Ka Bea" Arellano, chairperson of urban poor group Kadamay, asked for a house with free Wi-Fi in connection with the stay-at-home prescription under the enhanced community quarantine.

A graphic has been circulating on Facebook with a quote attributed to Arellano, saying: "Paano kami magstay at home kung wala kaming bahay? Bigyan nyo (sic) muna kami ng bahay na may libreng wifi."

(How can we stay at home if we have no home? First, give us a house with free wifi.)

The graphic was reposted several times on Facebook.

A reader sent the claim to Rappler for verification.

Rating: FALSE

The facts: While Kadamay has spoken on behalf of the homeless during the enhanced community quarantine, Arellano did not make the demand.

The first sentence of the quote card which read, "Paano kami magstay at home kung wala kaming bahay (How can we stay at home if we have no home)?" was a sentiment previously expressed by Kadamay spokesperson Mimi Doringo.

In a story written by Kadamay media officer Michael Beltran, published in Taiwan-based media organization The News Lens International, Doringo said: "How are you supposed to quarantine at home if you have no shelter?"

However, the second sentence of the quote card which read, "Bigyan nyo (sic) muna kami ng bahay na may libreng wifi (First, give us a house with free wifi)," was not said by Arellano or any member of Kadamay at all.

"Ang fake dun sa quote ay iyong libreng bahay at libreng Wi-Fi. Ang tindig namin, talagang mahirap para sa homeless at mga nasa informal settlements ang quarantine, lalo kung walang ayuda, tulong medikal," Beltran told Rappler.

(The part of the quote which was fake is the one about the free house and free Wi-Fi. Our position is that it is really hard for the homeless and those in informal settlements, especially without financial assistance and medical help.)

Further, the quote card used the same style as quote cards from alternative media organization Kodao Productions, which confirmed to Rappler that it did not publish this quote card.

The original quote they attributed to Arellano read: "Kaming mga maralita, ang panawagan namin ay trabaho na may sapat na sahod, gayundin ang serbisyong panlipunan – lalong-lalo na ang disenteng paninirahan."

(We, the poor, call for jobs with sufficient wages, as well as societal services – especially decent housing.)

Below is the original quote card published in 2018:

Lastly, no news sites carried nor reported this quote.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier announced that a one-time grant will be allocated to aid cities and municipalities in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Among other purposes, the grant may be used to install tents that will serve as temporary shelter for the homeless.

Recently, other leftist groups have also been the subject of false claims. Several posts earlier circulated falsely claiming that photos show leftist groups Anakbayan and Kilusang Mayo Uno rallying during the quarantine. (READ: FALSE: Photos of Anakbayan, KMU rallying during quarantine) – Loreben Tuquero/Rappler.com

